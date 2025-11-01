What’s On Your Mind, Inc. Launches Innovative MindCrafting Program to Revolutionize Children’s Learning

A New Era in Cognitive Training for Children

What’s On Your Mind, Inc., founded by Dr. Fabian Redler, announces their national launch of MindCrafting, a transformative neuroscience-based program aimed at helping children with ADHD, dyslexia, and other learning challenges. Unlike traditional tutoring methods that only address academic symptoms, MindCrafting works to strengthen the brain systems behind learning, attention, and cognitive growth,helping students overcome learning difficulties at their source.

A Compassionate, Brain-Based Alternative to Traditional Tutoring

Dr. Redler founded What’s On Your Mind, Inc. with a clear vision: to bridge the gap between clinical neuroscience and educational practices. Frustrated with the limited success of traditional tutoring methods, which focused primarily on academic skills rather than the underlying cognitive processes, he pioneered the MindCrafting program to directly address the root causes of learning challenges.

Unlike other learning centers that rely on rote drills or subject-focused tutoring, MindCrafting is designed to optimize the brain’s core mechanics including attention, memory, reasoning, and processing speed. But beyond improving these functions, the program strengthens each learner’s ability to think, adapt, and trust their own mind. These foundational skills are often overlooked in conventional educational models yet are essential to lasting academic growth and genuine self-confidence.

“Our goal isn’t to teach subjects, it’s to strengthen how children learn,” said Dr. Redler. “Once you strengthen how the brain learns, everything else follows.”

The program has already made a profound impact on families across South Florida, and What’s On Your Mind, Inc. is expanding its reach to students nationwide through its fully virtual model. This allows children from different parts of the United States to benefit from MindCrafting without needing to be physically present in South Florida.

Scientifically Backed, Clinically Informed, and Family-Centered

What makes MindCrafting stand out is its integration of neuroscience, clinical psychology, and education. Each MindCrafting program is uniquely tailored to the learning profile of every student. Within the Premier Program, personalization begins with a comprehensive psychoeducational evaluation that provides a detailed understanding of a student’s cognitive strengths and areas for growth.

Each program integrates evidence-based methods drawn from cognitive neuroscience, neuropsychology, and educational psychology — including techniques used in attention training, working memory expansion, and metacognitive strategy development.

The Core and Essentials tiers also deliver a high level of individualization, guided by cognitive screening results, academic objectives, and ongoing performance data. Across all levels, MindCrafting combines science-based methods with human connection to ensure that every learner receives targeted brain training that fosters measurable progress and genuine confidence.

“Parents come to us after trying tutoring, therapy, or medication,” explained Dr. Redler. “What they find here is clarity, hope, and measurable results. Our approach is designed to transform how children feel about learning itself, not just to raise grades.”

MindCrafting’s personalized and brain-based approach has already drawn recognition from professionals in both the educational and psychological fields. Educators, school psychologists, and therapists have endorsed the program for its holistic, hands-on methodology.

A Proven Model for Success: Building Confidence and Lifelong Skills

The results of MindCrafting are both measurable and lasting. Students who participate in the program don’t just perform better in school — they become stronger problem solvers. Each session engages them in tasks that require reasoning, flexibility, and strategic thinking, helping them learn how to adapt when challenges arise. As their attention, memory, and processing skills strengthen, so does their confidence and independence. MindCrafting empowers students to think critically, overcome obstacles, and apply what they’ve learned far beyond the classroom.

What’s On Your Mind, Inc. has helped countless students in South Florida overcome frustration, build self-confidence, and rediscover their love for learning. As a result, the program has become a trusted solution for families who seek alternatives to traditional tutoring or medication for conditions like ADHD, dyslexia, and slow processing speeds.

“Every child deserves to feel smart,” said Dr. Redler. “With MindCrafting, we’re giving children the tools to unlock their full potential.”

Expanding Access and Impact Nationwide

What’s On Your Mind, Inc. is committed to providing a brain-based alternative to traditional learning approaches for families across the U.S. The program’s virtual model allows students from large metropolitan areas to small rural communities to access specialized cognitive training that was previously unavailable to them. An unexpected plus is that MindCrafting remains entirely human-led — every child works directly with a trained coach who personalizes their program, offers real-time feedback, and builds a meaningful connection that keeps learning engaging and motivating. By reaching families nationwide, MindCrafting is helping to shift the conversation about learning struggles from one of limitations, to one of potential.

“Our program isn’t just for children who are struggling academically,” Dr. Redler emphasized. “It’s for any child who could benefit from a stronger cognitive foundation. By building these brain systems, we help children not just catch up, but level up.”

About What’s On Your Mind, Inc.

Founded in 2000 by Clinical Director Dr. Fabian Redler, What’s On Your Mind, Inc. is a psychology-based learning center dedicated to helping children with cognitive challenges such as ADHD, dyslexia, and slow processing speed. Unlike traditional tutoring services that focus solely on academic content, the center’s flagship program, MindCrafting, strengthens the core brain systems behind learning, attention, and confidence. Serving both local families in South Florida and clients nationwide, What’s On Your Mind, Inc. integrates neuroscience, psychology, and education to provide individualized, compassionate, and science-backed solutions for students’ academic and personal growth.

For more information, visit www.woym.net .

