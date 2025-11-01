GeoZaps Expands to the Americas with New York Headquarters Strengthening Global Innovation and Vehicle Safety Leadership

A Global Dual-Hub Strategy

With its new global headquarters in New York and continued presence in Singapore, GeoZaps now operates through two of the world’s most strategic and technologically advanced regions.

The U.S. headquarters will serve as the company’s global stronghold, leading all R&D, AI development, product innovation, sales, and operations. GeoZaps plans to build its first 500-strong team in the United States, consisting of world-class engineers, developers, AI specialists, and commercial leaders. This U.S. expansion sets the foundation for GeoZaps’ planned IPO in the United States, underscoring its commitment to long-term growth, innovation, and investor confidence.

Meanwhile, the Singapore headquarters will continue to serve as the regional base for Asia, focusing on sales, operations, and industry-specific localization to meet diverse business needs across Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Together, these two hubs position GeoZaps at the heart of global technology and logistics, with New York driving innovation and Singapore powering regional growth.

From Singapore to the World

Born from Singapore’s innovation ecosystem, GeoZaps has evolved from a regional tech startup into a global leader in smart mobility. Its plug-and-play tracking systems empower individuals, families, and enterprises with real-time visibility, instant alerts, and data-driven fleet intelligence.

With its new New York headquarters, GeoZaps is now positioned to collaborate more closely with U.S. and Latin American partners in logistics, automotive, insurance, and technology, accelerating smart mobility adoption across the Americas. Unlock growth opportunities – partner, invest or collaborate now, check details here .

Addressing a Global Safety Challenge

Every 30 seconds, a vehicle is stolen or used unlawfully somewhere in the world, endangering not only assets but lives. GeoZaps directly addresses this problem through live GPS tracking, theft prevention, and remote immobilization technologies that protect drivers, families, and businesses.

By enabling real-time monitoring, AI-driven alerts, and instant emergency response, GeoZaps turns every connected vehicle into a safer, smarter space, reducing theft, preventing accidents, and saving lives.

Innovation That Drives the Future

The upcoming fifth-generation GeoZaps device, set for release in 2025, represents the company’s most advanced product yet. Built through continuous R&D and AI integration, it features predictive maintenance, adaptive learning capabilities, and enhanced connectivity for commercial fleets and private vehicles alike.

This next-generation platform underscores GeoZaps’ vision to lead the global transition toward intelligent, data-driven mobility.

Funding, Talent, and Future Growth

As GeoZaps scales its U.S. operations, it is opening new funding rounds to accelerate hiring, product development, and market expansion. The company is actively seeking strategic investors and technology partners to join its mission of redefining connected mobility.

With its strong global infrastructure and upcoming IPO targeted for 2028, GeoZaps is building the foundation for sustainable growth and technological leadership across both hemispheres.

Looking Ahead: The Next 24 Months

Establish a 500-strong U.S. team focused on R&D, AI, sales, and operations.

Launch the fifth-generation GeoZaps device with AI-driven monitoring and predictive analytics.

Introduce advanced features such as remote immobilization, fleet automation, and insurance data integration.

Expand partnerships across logistics, automotive, and technology sectors throughout the Americas.

Continue building toward the company's 2028 U.S. IPO.

CEO Statement

“Our U.S. headquarters marks the next chapter in GeoZaps’ global story,” said Andrew Yang, CEO of GeoZaps. “This isn’t just an expansion, it’s a commitment to safety, innovation, and human connection. Every 30 seconds, someone somewhere loses their vehicle, and sometimes, their sense of safety. That’s what drives us. We’re not just tracking vehicles; we’re protecting lives, families, and futures.”

“With the United States as our innovation stronghold and Singapore leading Asia’s growth, GeoZaps stands at the intersection of technology and humanity, where AI meets empathy, and data meets trust. Our mission is simple but powerful: to make every journey safer and smarter for everyone, everywhere.”

About GeoZaps

GeoZaps is a global technology company specializing in GPS-based vehicle tracking and fleet management solutions. Originally founded in Singapore and now headquartered in New York, GeoZaps combines AI innovation and data-driven insights to make vehicles safer and smarter.

Its dual-hub structure, U.S. for innovation and Asia for operations, ensures it delivers intelligent mobility solutions for consumers and enterprises worldwide.

Media Contact

Andrew Yang

CEO, GeoZaps

Email: investors@geozaps.com

Website: https://www.geozaps.com/us