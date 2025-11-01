Dr. Janet Cobb: Empowering Homeless Communities Through Housing, Healing, and Hope

Founder of the National Association of Boarding Facilities Business and Ministry Consultant | Training, Counseling, and Housing Placement Expert

For more than 27 years, Dr. Janet Cobb has been a driving force behind community transformation in Dallas and beyond. As the founder of the National Association of Boarding Facilities (NABF), she has devoted her life to empowering homeless and vulnerable populations through a rare blend of clinical insight, business acumen, and compassionate ministry.

From Crisis to Community: A Journey of Purpose

Dr. Cobb’s journey began not in a boardroom, but on the streets—serving meals to those without a place to call home. What she witnessed changed her forever.

“I realized many of the people we served weren’t addicts or lazy,” she recalls. “They were simply people who had faced life-altering circumstances—job loss, domestic violence, or mental health struggles.”

That experience led her to create a more holistic model of support—one that went beyond “a blanket and a meal.” As a Board Certified Clinical Counselor and Certified Mental Health Professional, Dr. Cobb saw the urgent need for a system that addressed not just survival, but stability, recovery, and self-sufficiency.

Building the National Association of Boarding Facilities

Founded on these principles, the National Association of Boarding Facilities became a hub for training, housing development, and social service collaboration. The organization equips individuals and agencies with the knowledge and tools to open and operate successful boarding and shared housing programs.

Programs such as “Shared Housing with Co-Living Spaces” and “Boarding Facilities 101” teach practical, sustainable methods for running community housing that restores dignity and independence.

Community Development Through Mentorship and Advocacy

Beyond her leadership, Dr. Cobb serves as a mentor, advocate, and coalition builder. She partners with initiatives such as Feed My Sheep Community Food Co-Op and the Clearinghouse Coalition, connecting families and individuals to essential resources.

Her mentorship model empowers small organizations and faith-based ministries to grow their capacity and impact, helping them navigate the complex landscape of housing, compliance, and community partnerships.

A Vision for Empowerment and Sustainability

Dr. Cobb’s philosophy is simple yet powerful: empower people to lead their own success. Through NABF, she helps transform short-term aid into long-term change by building networks of housing providers, counselors, and advocates dedicated to ending homelessness through collaboration and care.

Her influence now extends far beyond Dallas, inspiring communities nationwide to adopt more sustainable, faith-aligned, and compassionate strategies for addressing homelessness.

Continuing the Mission

Today, Dr. Cobb continues to champion a future where every person has the opportunity to rebuild their life with dignity and support. Her work stands as a testament to what happens when faith, service, and strategy come together for a greater purpose.

To learn more about Dr. Cobb’s programs and initiatives, visit the National Association of Boarding Facilities or connect with her professionally on LinkedIn.

Email: faithhopelovecompassioncenter@gmail.com

