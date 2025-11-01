UniAdmissions Publishes A Guide Diving Into The Statistics Of The Oxbridge Gender Ratio In 2025

UniAdmissions, a selective preparation school that offers a range of programs to help students through the university application process, has published a guide that looks over the details of the gender divide in Oxford and Cambridge. The guide looks into the gender ratios, focusing on offer and acceptance rates in both schools, as part of a wider focus on the potential challenges faced by students of different genders during their time in higher education.

Below is some of the data that the study has turned up.

At Oxford, women received offers at a rate of 17.1%, compared to 15.5% for men. This marks an increase from the 2023 female offer rate of 16.0%, while the male rate declined slightly. Acceptance rates followed a similar pattern: 14.4% for women versus 13.5% for men.

At Cambridge, the gender gap was even more pronounced. The female offer rate rose sharply to 23.1%, up from 20.5% in 2023. In contrast, the male offer rate dipped to 19.9%. Acceptance rates were 17.4% for women and 15.5% for men.

Oxford Male Offer/Acceptance Rate Drops

Computer Science male offer rate dropped from 9.5% (2023) to 8.6% (2024), with male acceptance also dipping to 7.1%.

Physics male offer rate declined from 19.2% to 18.5%, and acceptance fell to 13.3%, despite strong application numbers.

Economics & Management male acceptance fell slightly to 5.9% in 2024 (from 6.1%) while female acceptance remained steady at 4.1%.

Oxford Female Offer/Acceptance Rate Growth

Classics female offer rate surged to 59.5% (up from 50.6%), with acceptance rates climbing from 25.2% to 32.2%.

Modern Languages female offer rate rose from 35.7% to 40.6%, with acceptance improving from 17.4% to 22.1%.

History and Politics female offer rate jumped from 20.7% to 29.5%, with acceptance up to 14.9% (from 13.2%).

Cambridge Course Data

Drop-offs in Cambridge Male Offer/Acceptance Rates

Computer Science saw a further drop in male offer rates from 8.7% in 2023 to 8.5% in 2024, with acceptance rates remaining low at 7.4%.

Mathematics male offer rates fell to 27.7% in 2024 (from 32.0%), while acceptance dropped to 14.9%—a significant drop from 17.8% in 2023.

Engineering male acceptance rates dipped to 12.1% in 2024, down from 13.4% in 2023.

Growth in Cambridge Female Offer/Acceptance Rates

Classics (4-Year Route) female acceptance rate jumped from 25.0% in 2023 to 50.8% in 2024.

Linguistics female offer rates rose sharply from 33.3% to 40.3%, with acceptance rates nearly doubling from 16.0% to 29.0%.

History and Modern Languages saw an increase in female acceptance rate from 34.5% to 31.3%, despite a small drop in offers, suggesting better conversion.

The full Oxbridge gender ratio report is available on the UniAdmissions website, and they recommend that any interested students, educators, or other individuals take the time to look at the data to help address concerns on gender bias and selection in the university ecosystem.

