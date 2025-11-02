Nover Marketing Named Best Construction Marketing Agency in the US for 2025

Nover Marketing Sets New Standards for AEC Marketing

Nover Marketing, led by Tiffany Quillan, has earned national recognition for its innovative approach to marketing in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sector. As a full-service agency, Nover has become known for blending traditional marketing with cutting-edge digital strategies to deliver tailored solutions that foster measurable growth for AEC companies.

A Female-Led Agency Redefining Industry Norms

In a field historically shaped by men, Nover Marketing is shifting the landscape with bold strategy, creative excellence, and a vision that’s redefining what leadership means in AEC. Founded by Tiffany Quillan, a former marketing director in the tech sector, Nover prides itself on its people-first approach and a focus on work-life balance. With a 36-hour work week, four weeks of paid time off, 401(k) matching, and flexible schedules, Nover fosters long-term creativity and employee retention.

Tiffany Quillan’s journey from tech to founding her own agency stemmed from her desire to bring sophisticated, data-driven marketing strategies to an underserved industry. Under her leadership, Nover Marketing has become a go-to firm for AEC businesses seeking to break through traditional marketing barriers.

“No cookie-cutter packages,” says Tiffany Quillan, Founder of Nover Marketing. “We take the time to truly understand each AEC client’s goals, resources, and market dynamics—then build targeted campaigns that outperform expectations. Our advantage is the ability to bridge traditional and digital marketing, removing the fluff and delivering integrated strategies that create real business impact.”

Specializing in the AEC Industry

Nover Marketing stands out in the crowded marketing landscape by specializing in the AEC industry. The agency’s deep expertise in marketing for builders, architects, and engineers enables them to craft highly targeted campaigns that achieve tangible results. Unlike generalist agencies, Nover tailors its approach to address the unique challenges of AEC businesses, ensuring every marketing strategy is purpose-built for growth.

From web development and branding to SEO/AEO, social media management, and content marketing, Nover offers a full suite of services that drive measurable results. Their ability to integrate traditional marketing strategies with the latest digital tools has earned them a reputation for high-performance campaigns that push the boundaries of what’s possible in AEC marketing.

National Recognition and Awards

Recently, Nover Marketing was named the Best Construction Marketing Agency in the US for 2025 by the prestigious Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights the agency’s outstanding success in delivering tailored, high-performing marketing strategies designed specifically for the AEC industry. This award joins other accolades, including the Netty Award for excellence in design and web development, further cementing Nover’s status as an industry leader.

Tiffany Quillan expressed, “We are proud to be recognized as a leader in our industry. It’s a testament to our team’s dedication to excellence and our relentless focus on providing marketing solutions that deliver real, measurable results for our clients.”

Leading with Empathy and Innovation

Nover Marketing’s commitment to empathy and innovation has made it a trailblazer in the marketing industry. While many firms prioritize profits over people, Nover embraces a culture of support and understanding, both for its employees and clients. This human-centered approach has not only set Nover apart but has also become a model for other agencies.

Tiffany Quillan believes that empathy is integral to successful marketing: “To understand our clients’ needs truly, we must listen, empathize, and build lasting relationships based on trust. Our team is committed to delivering not only results but results with care and understanding.”

What’s Next for Nover Marketing?

As Nover Marketing continues to grow, the agency remains committed to delivering the same high-caliber service clients rely on. The team is deepening its expertise in public relations and strengthening industry relationships, while staying ahead of the constantly evolving digital marketing landscape—including emerging areas like AEO—to ensure clients remain visible, competitive, and confident in their marketing strategy.

Nover’s story is one of innovation, empowerment, and growth. It showcases how female leadership, empathy, and strategic thinking can combine to create a top-performing agency that not only serves its clients but also leads by example in an industry ripe for change.

About Nover Marketing

Nover Marketing is a full-service marketing agency specializing in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. Founded by Tiffany Quillan, Nover focuses on the ruthless prioritization of data-driven strategies and modern design to deliver high-performing campaigns within each company’s available resources. Known for its female-led team, Nover is committed to creating a positive and supportive work environment while providing tailored marketing solutions that bridge the gap between traditional and digital strategies.

Media Contact

Tiff Quillan

Founder, Nover Marketing

Email: Tiff@novermarketing.com

Website: Nover Marketing