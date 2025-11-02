Instylea Offers Free In-Home Interior Consultation and Measurements Across the UAE

Instylea Launches Free Home Visits and Interior Consultation Across UAE

Instylea, a well-established name in interior design solutions, has announced the expansion of its services to cover all Emirates of the UAE. Known for providing high-quality, custom-made interior upgrades, the company’s new expansion will cater to homeowners, landlords, and businesses, offering a seamless and fully transparent experience for all types of interior projects, from curtains to full home makeovers. The expansion includes free in-home consultations and measurements for clients across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and other Emirates, allowing them to receive personalized services right at their doorstep.

“We are excited to offer free home visits and consultations to help clients envision their ideal spaces without the hassle,” said Ahmed Vaasik, Founder of Instylea. “Whether it’s a simple room redesign or a full renovation, we’re now making it even easier for clients to get the ball rolling on their projects.”

Solving the Common Pain Points in UAE Interior Design

The interior design industry in the UAE has long been riddled with challenges for consumers, including unclear pricing, unreliable timelines, and a lack of accountability once payment has been made. Many customers face difficulty finding trusted contractors, dealing with multiple vendors, and being left without support after installation.

Instylea was founded to address these issues directly. “We realized that many people in the UAE were facing these frustrations when trying to improve their living spaces. We wanted to change that,” said Ahmed Vaasik, Founder of Instylea. “With Instylea, clients no longer have to juggle multiple vendors or deal with hidden costs. We provide everything, from initial consultation to the final finishing touches, with transparency every step of the way.”

What Instylea Offers: A Full-Service, Customer-Focused Experience

Instylea’s services range from custom curtains and sofas to media walls, wardrobes, and complete interior fit-outs. What sets Instylea apart is the company’s commitment to handling all aspects of the project, from measurement to design, production, and installation, under one roof. Clients benefit from a streamlined experience that eliminates the need for third-party vendors and reduces the complexities typically involved in home renovations.

As part of their expanded services, Instylea offers free 2D and 3D renders , which are included in every consultation. Clients can see a visual representation of their ideas before the project even begins, ensuring complete satisfaction with the design.

“Our goal is to offer high-quality, ready-made interior solutions that not only look great but are practical for real life in the UAE,” said Vaasik. “From blackout curtains that block out the harsh sunlight to custom seating that fits your living space, we ensure that each project is designed with your specific needs in mind.”

Transparency and Accountability: A Key Differentiator

One of the key features that differentiates Instylea from its competitors is the company’s unique approach to transparency and job tracking. Clients receive a dedicated project number, allowing them to track every stage of their project, from measurements to material selection and final installation. This interior live tracking system ensures that clients know exactly what is happening at every stage, giving them peace of mind throughout the process.

“Clients are tired of uncertainty and delays,” said Vaasik. “With our live project tracking, they can see exactly when each stage of the project is happening, eliminating the guesswork and giving them control over the process.”

Factory Pricing for High-Quality Materials

Instylea’s commitment to transparency extends to its pricing. The company imports materials directly from factories, cutting out the middleman and offering clients factory-direct pricing. This allows Instylea to offer custom products at a fraction of the cost typically seen in the UAE’s interior design market, where showroom markups can be significant.

“Most companies add multiple layers of markups when they source materials,” explained Vaasik. “We go straight to the source, which means that clients can get the best quality materials at a much more competitive price.”

Aftercare and Long-Term Support

Unlike many other interior companies that vanish after the final payment is made, Instylea provides comprehensive aftercare services. The company offers support for any adjustments, refitting, or repairs needed after installation, ensuring that clients are fully satisfied with their interiors for years to come.

“Many clients are concerned about what happens after the project is finished,” said Vaasik. “With Instylea, the relationship doesn’t end when the project does. We’re there for any future needs, whether it’s a small adjustment or a complete redesign.”

Serving Both Residential and Commercial Clients Across the UAE

Instylea serves a diverse range of clients, including homeowners, landlords, and businesses. The company’s services are particularly attractive to landlords looking to enhance the appeal of their rental properties with minimal investment. By offering fast, high-quality upgrades at factory-direct prices, Instylea helps clients maximize their return on investment without breaking the bank.

“We’ve helped landlords across the UAE transform their properties into high-demand rentals with just a few simple upgrades,” said Vaasik. “Whether it’s a full interior fit-out or just a fresh set of curtains, our goal is to make homes and businesses feel comfortable and stylish without the stress.”

Award Recognition: Best Interior Fit Out and Custom Furniture Company in Dubai of 2025

Instylea’s commitment to excellence has recently been recognized with the prestigious title of Best Interior Fit Out and Custom Furniture Company in Dubai of 2025 . This award, announced by EvergreenAwards, highlights the company’s unparalleled quality and customer-centric approach to interior design and custom furniture solutions.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Across All Emirates

As part of its growth strategy, Instylea plans to expand its presence further across the UAE. The company aims to become the first choice for interior design and upgrades in the region, offering custom solutions to both residential and commercial clients.

“Our vision is to become the go-to brand for anyone who needs to upgrade their space,” said Vaasik. “In the near future, when someone in the UAE thinks of home upgrades, Instylea will be the first name that comes to mind.”

About Instylea

Instylea is a Dubai-based, multi-vendor interior design company founded in 2021. The company offers end-to-end interior design services, including made-to-measure curtains , custom sofas, Majlis seating , wall panels, wardrobes, TV walls , flooring, and more. Instylea prides itself on offering transparent pricing, high-quality materials, and exceptional customer service. The company serves residential, commercial, and hospitality clients across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and other Emirates.

Media Contact

Ahmed Vaasik

Founder, Instylea

Phone: +971523517855

Email: hello@instylea.com

Website

