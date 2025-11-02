Todd Crandell, Sober Triathlete and Founder of Racing for Recovery, Redefines Sobriety

Todd Crandell: The Original Sober Triathlete™ and Founder of Racing for Recovery®

Todd Crandell’s journey from addiction to sobriety is a story of strength, transformation, and resilience. As the Founder and President of Racing for Recovery®, Crandell has not only triumphed over his personal struggles but has also dedicated his life to helping others break free from addiction. Through his work and incredible personal achievements, including completing 128 IRONMAN triathlons, he has proven that recovery is not just about overcoming substance abuse, it’s about healing the emotional wounds that fuel addiction.

The Early Struggles: A Life Defined by Addiction



Crandell’s early life was marred by addiction and loss, both of which left a deep scar on his personal journey. Raised in a turbulent environment, Todd’s mother tragically committed suicide when he was just 3.5 years old, and addiction soon claimed the lives of other close family members, including his uncle and aunt. This pattern of addiction shaped Crandell’s understanding of the condition as more than just substance use, it was about emotional scars and unresolved trauma.

Crandell’s addiction took hold in his youth, and like many others, he struggled to break free from its grip. However, everything changed when he made the conscious decision to turn his life around. Sobriety became the starting point for a new chapter, one that would ultimately lead him to compete in endurance sports and, later, found Racing for Recovery®.

The IRONMAN Challenge: Pushing the Limits of Human Endurance

In an effort to prove to himself, and to others, that sobriety opens doors to what was once thought impossible, Todd Crandell set out to conquer the ultimate test of physical endurance: the IRONMAN triathlon. His first race was not just about crossing a finish line, but about symbolizing his recovery, a physical manifestation of his mental and emotional resilience.

Having completed 128 IRONMAN triathlons, Crandell’s achievements are a testament to the power of sobriety and his unshakable belief that anything is possible with the right mindset. His mantra, “With sobriety, anything is possible,” resonates deeply with those who find inspiration in his journey. Each race represents his battle, not only against addiction but against the limitations that others may place on him, and on all those in recovery.

Racing for Recovery®: A Mission to Heal

Inspired by his own recovery and the profound impact it had on his life, Todd Crandell founded Racing for Recovery® in 2001 to help others transform their lives. More than just a fitness program, Racing for Recovery® offers a holistic approach to addiction recovery. Crandell’s unique understanding of addiction, rooted in his own experience, shapes the organization’s mission: to provide not just a way out of addiction but a way into a life of balance, health, and happiness.

Unlike traditional addiction treatment models, Racing for Recovery®

integrates physical fitness with emotional support, providing a comprehensive pathway to recovery. By addressing both the mind and body, the organization helps individuals heal from the trauma that often fuels substance abuse, while also fostering a sense of community that supports long-term sobriety.

A core principle of Racing for Recovery® is its commitment to a plant-based lifestyle. Todd has been vegan and an advocate for animal rights since 2016, believing that proper nutrition is a crucial part of the holistic recovery process. It’s not just about physical fitness, it’s about nourishing the body with food that supports mental clarity and overall well-being. This balanced approach, which combines fitness, emotional support, and community involvement, is key to helping individuals build lasting sobriety and live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Racing for Recovery® is not just a program; it’s a community, a movement that empowers people to transform their lives from the inside out.

What Makes Racing for Recovery® Stand Out

Racing for Recovery® distinguishes itself by focusing on the entire network of people affected by addiction. Crandell understands that addiction doesn’t just impact the individual, it affects families, friends, and communities. Therefore, Racing for Recovery® takes a family-inclusive approach, creating a supportive environment that involves everyone touched by addiction.

The program highlights physical fitness as key to recovery. As a seasoned triathlete, Crandell understands the power of discipline and mental toughness. Racing for Recovery® uses fitness to help participants overcome physical and emotional limits, fostering accomplishment and lasting sobriety.

From Addict to IRONMAN: A Legacy of Hope

Todd Crandell is living proof that addiction does not define one’s future. His journey from addiction to becoming a 128-time IRONMAN finisher has inspired countless individuals to take control of their lives and embrace sobriety as a gateway to unlimited potential. But what truly sets Todd apart is his unwavering commitment to helping others achieve the same success.

Through Racing for Recovery®, Crandell offers a unique, holistic approach to addiction recovery that goes beyond simply abstaining from substances. His work provides hope, support, and practical tools for those in recovery to live healthier, more fulfilling lives..

Join the Racing for Recovery® Movement

Todd Crandell’s story and his work through Racing for Recovery® are changing lives every day. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or mental health challenges, Racing for Recovery® offers a comprehensive, supportive path to recovery. Through fitness, emotional healing, and community, Crandell and his team provide the resources needed for individuals to reclaim their lives and break free from the grip of addiction.

About Racing for Recovery®

Founded by Todd Crandell, Racing for Recovery® is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals recover from addiction and mental health challenges through a holistic approach. By combining physical fitness, emotional support, and community involvement, Racing for Recovery® empowers individuals to achieve lasting sobriety and live healthier, more fulfilling lives.Todd Crandell is also a six-time author, with his new book ELEVATE coming out in November. He holds the credentials of LPCC-S, LICDC-CS, and a Master of Counseling degree.

Visit www.racingforrecovery.org to learn more about Racing for Recovery®’s unique approach to recovery and to become part of this life-changing movement.

Racing for Recovery® Live Stream Support Group

Racing for Recovery® offers a live stream support group meeting every Thursday at 6:30 PM EST, with archived episodes available on our YouTube page . We also offer podcasts on The Original Sober Triathlete™’s YouTube channel .

The live stream support group meetings every Thursday night at 6:30 PM EST can be accessed online via our YouTube and Facebook pages. Also, those who visit the live stream support group in person are invited to a complimentary nutritious plant-based dinner at 5:30 PM EST made by their own in-house chef. Todd has worked hard to provide a well-rounded experience that enhances mind, body, and spirit.

