Joschua Wyrsch: Bridging Cultures, Building Dialogue for a New Generation of Diplomacy

Bridging Two Worlds: A Vision for the Future of Diplomacy

Joschua Wyrsch, an 18-year-old Swiss-Korean student, is leading a new wave of diplomacy that champions understanding, transparency, and cross-cultural connection. Born to a Swiss father and a Korean-born mother, his experiences growing up at the intersection of two distinct cultures have fueled his passion for global justice and human rights.



Joschua’s commitment to global justice drives him to examine complex social issues and the relationships between nations. His research and projects explore how different societies can learn from each other and grow together, addressing shared challenges with a focus on mutual respect and understanding.

“I was born between two nations, and in that space, I found the freedom to question both,” says Joschua. His work advocates for a global framework based on human dignity, mutual understanding, and shared responsibility. Joschua believes that embracing cultural differences is key to creating a more equitable and just world.

A New Kind of Diplomacy: From Research to Action

Joschua’s approach to diplomacy goes beyond traditional frameworks. He believes that effective diplomacy starts not in conference rooms but through meaningful, human-centered conversations. He views the next generation of leaders as ones who will foster connections between cultures and nations, using empathy and active listening to rebuild trust on the global stage.

Through his involvement in the Swiss Federal Youth Session, where he engages in political dialogue and policy discussions, Joschua is already demonstrating the power of youth voices in shaping global policy. His engagement with professors, civil society leaders, and policymakers in both Switzerland and South Korea underlines his commitment to diplomacy as a tool for reconciliation and progress.

“True diplomacy begins long before politics; it begins when people start listening to each other,” he explains.

Bridging Switzerland and Korea: Two Worlds, One Vision

Joschua’s unique perspective as a Swiss-Korean student allows him to bridge two countries with vastly different global identities. Switzerland’s neutral stance, rooted in human rights and diplomacy, has taught him the value of reflection. Meanwhile, Korea’s resilience in the face of division and adversity offers invaluable lessons in overcoming challenges.

“I believe Switzerland’s neutrality and Korea’s resilience can teach the world something about balance, between action and reflection, power and principle,” he says.

By combining these two perspectives, Joschua has crafted a diplomatic philosophy that champions both ethical reflection and pragmatic action. His work reflects a deep understanding of how both nations’ histories shape the world today.

Empowering a New Generation of Global Leaders

Joschua’s vision for the future goes beyond traditional diplomacy. He advocates for a more inclusive, interdisciplinary approach to global leadership, one that integrates politics, culture, law, and technology. With environmental challenges, political division, and digital transformation at the forefront, Joschua believes that the next generation of diplomats will be tasked with forging cooperative, human-centered solutions.

“Our generation will inherit a world full of crises, but also full of connections,” he says. “We can’t solve them through power alone. We need understanding.”

By advocating for a future where dialogue is valued over domination, Joschua is helping to craft a new blueprint for international relations that is based on empathy, transparency, and shared human dignity.

About Joschua Wyrsch

Joschua Wyrsch is an 18-year-old Swiss-Korean student and emerging voice in global diplomacy. He is currently completing his final year at Kantonsschule Obwalden, a Swiss secondary school preparing students for university entrance. Joschua possesses broad knowledge of both Switzerland and the Korean Peninsula, including their cultures, current affairs, historical backgrounds, and sociopolitical contexts.

Through his research on South Korea’s adoption system and his active engagement in Swiss civic life, Joschua is committed to bridging cultures and promoting human rights on a global scale. His vision for the future of diplomacy blends ethical reflection with pragmatic solutions, emphasizing empathy and dialogue as the core of global leadership.

Media Contact

Name: Joschua Wyrsch

Email: business.joschuawyrsch@gmail.com

LinkedIn: Joschua Wyrsch LinkedIn

