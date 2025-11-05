DMR News

StratumFi Unveils Multi-Layer Interoperability Architecture, Redefining the Future of DeFi Infrastructure

Nov 5, 2025

Nov 5, 2025

With the widespread adoption of the EIP-4844 and Layer 2 Rollup technologies of Ethereum, decentralized finance is entering the era of “multi-layer connectivity.” Cross-chain liquidity, protocol composability, and risk isolation have become new systemic challenges.

Centered on the principle of “Multi-Layer. Multi-Chain. One StratumFi,” StratumFi has launched an integrated multi-layer financial infrastructure, dedicated to enabling the free migration of assets, strategies, and governance across different layers, redefining the operational logic of DeFi from the ground up.

Breaking Layer Barriers: From Multi-Chain Silos to Interoperable Networks

The evolution of DeFi has created a diverse protocol ecosystem, but also led to the structural issue of liquidity being fragmented across multiple layers and chains. The Multi-Layer Liquidity Router of StratumFi integrates messaging protocols such as LayerZero and Wormhole to achieve atomic asset transfers and state synchronization.

When Layer 1 is congested or gas fees spike, StratumFi automatically shifts operations to Layer 2 for optimal efficiency. This approach uniquely combines Layer 1 security with Layer 2 scalability, offering a blueprint for an interconnected financial layer.

Unified Asset Pools: Laying the Foundation for Multi-Layer Value Flow

Traditional DeFi protocols are limited to one chain or layer, leading to low asset efficiency and high risk. The Unified Multi-Layer Vault of StratumFi uses cross-layer rebalancing to manage liquidity as a single share across chains, optimizing yield and risk management.

Simulation tests show this mechanism boosts capital efficiency by about 35% and greatly reduces cross-layer liquidation risk. CTO Lukas Hoffman explains: “In the StratumFi architecture, layers are now dynamic financial strata that collaborate in real time.”

DeFi now centers on multi-layer architecture and interoperability, not just individual protocols. With cross-layer routing, unified asset pools, and multi-tier governance, StratumFi is creating a liquid, composable, and governable financial layer for the future.

This bottom-up redesign marks the DeFi transition from isolated ecosystem experiments to truly networked infrastructure. The “stratum-based financial architecture” championed by StratumFi may become the mainstream paradigm for the next generation of decentralized finance—an open financial world characterized by cross-layer collaboration and cross-chain symbiosis.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

