StratumFi Unveils Multi-Layer Interoperability Architecture, Redefining the Future of DeFi Infrastructure

With the widespread adoption of the EIP-4844 and Layer 2 Rollup technologies of Ethereum, decentralized finance is entering the era of “multi-layer connectivity.” Cross-chain liquidity, protocol composability, and risk isolation have become new systemic challenges.

Centered on the principle of “Multi-Layer. Multi-Chain. One StratumFi,” StratumFi has launched an integrated multi-layer financial infrastructure, dedicated to enabling the free migration of assets, strategies, and governance across different layers, redefining the operational logic of DeFi from the ground up.

Breaking Layer Barriers: From Multi-Chain Silos to Interoperable Networks

The evolution of DeFi has created a diverse protocol ecosystem, but also led to the structural issue of liquidity being fragmented across multiple layers and chains. The Multi-Layer Liquidity Router of StratumFi integrates messaging protocols such as LayerZero and Wormhole to achieve atomic asset transfers and state synchronization.

When Layer 1 is congested or gas fees spike, StratumFi automatically shifts operations to Layer 2 for optimal efficiency. This approach uniquely combines Layer 1 security with Layer 2 scalability, offering a blueprint for an interconnected financial layer.

Unified Asset Pools: Laying the Foundation for Multi-Layer Value Flow

Traditional DeFi protocols are limited to one chain or layer, leading to low asset efficiency and high risk. The Unified Multi-Layer Vault of StratumFi uses cross-layer rebalancing to manage liquidity as a single share across chains, optimizing yield and risk management.

Simulation tests show this mechanism boosts capital efficiency by about 35% and greatly reduces cross-layer liquidation risk. CTO Lukas Hoffman explains: “In the StratumFi architecture, layers are now dynamic financial strata that collaborate in real time.”

DeFi now centers on multi-layer architecture and interoperability, not just individual protocols. With cross-layer routing, unified asset pools, and multi-tier governance, StratumFi is creating a liquid, composable, and governable financial layer for the future.

This bottom-up redesign marks the DeFi transition from isolated ecosystem experiments to truly networked infrastructure. The “stratum-based financial architecture” championed by StratumFi may become the mainstream paradigm for the next generation of decentralized finance—an open financial world characterized by cross-layer collaboration and cross-chain symbiosis.