MARKETER Announces Expansion to New York City

Nov 5, 2025

MARKETER, a leading full-service digital marketing agency known for its integrated content marketing, PPC and SEO services, today announced the opening of its new office in New York City. The expansion marks a key milestone in the company’s growth strategy, enabling it to better support its expanding portfolio of enterprise clients across the finance, real estate, SaaS, and consumer sectors.

“Our expansion into the New York City digital marketing scene marks a pivotal moment in our company’s growth,” said Nate Nead, CEO of MARKETER. “New York is a global hub for innovation and commerce, and having a presence there allows us to better serve clients who demand the very best in digital strategy, performance marketing, and brand amplification.”

The Manhattan office will serve as MARKETER’s East Coast headquarters, complementing its existing national footprint and reinforcing its commitment to providing on-the-ground support for clients across multiple time zones. The company plans to grow its local team with experienced digital strategists, account managers, and creative professionals to meet increasing regional demand for high-impact marketing solutions.

“This move positions MARKETER at the center of the conversation—literally and figuratively,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re now better equipped to collaborate with East Coast clients in real time, offering localized expertise while maintaining the same national-scale capabilities that have fueled our success.”

With an established reputation for results-driven campaigns and a proprietary approach that integrates AI-enhanced analytics, MARKETER continues to redefine what brands can expect from a modern digital agency. The expansion follows several years of sustained growth across the company’s network, which includes SEO.co, PPC.co, Link.Build, and DEV.co—each offering specialized services within the broader MARKETER ecosystem.

“The demand for integrated marketing services continues to grow, especially among high-growth startups and enterprise brands,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “Establishing a New York base enables us to provide the hands-on support and rapid execution those clients expect.”

The expansion reflects MARKETER’s long-term commitment to helping businesses scale through strategic marketing innovation, data-driven decision-making, and creative storytelling. The company plans to host a series of industry meetups and client workshops in New York throughout 2025 to connect with local partners and thought leaders.

About MARKETER

MARKETER.co is a full-service digital marketing agency helping brands accelerate growth through SEO, paid media, content marketing, and digital PR. The company operates under the Marketer.co network, which includes SEO.co, PPC.co, Link.Build, and DEV.co, offering clients a comprehensive suite of online growth solutions. MARKETER’s mission is to empower businesses with data-backed marketing strategies that drive measurable ROI and long-term brand authority.

