Joycat Embarks on “A Magic Journey” of Growth at Canton Fair 2025, Showcasing Award-Winning Educational and STEAM Toys

October 30, 2025 — Joycat, a leading global educational toy brand, concluded its successful appearance at 138th Canton Fair (Autumn 2025) with the theme “Growth, A Magic Journey.” The brand attracted international buyers, educators, and families with its innovative play-based learning toys and STEAM-inspired educational products, reaffirming its position as a pioneer in creative learning through play.

Joycat’s booth, designed around its signature red bus theme, was one of the most iconic highlights of the show floor. Visitors explored interactive demonstrations, storytelling corners, and live play sessions that showcased how Joycat’s toys encourage curiosity, creativity, and cognitive development. Stella, CEO of Joycat, remarked, “Every child’s growth is a magical journey. Through play, children learn to imagine, explore, and gain confidence. At Joycat, our educational toys turn learning into a joyful and meaningful experience.”

New STEAM Series: Inspiring Creativity Through Play

At the fair, Joycat unveiled a new series of STEAM-inspired educational toys, integrating storytelling, hands-on science, and problem-solving play. These products are designed to stimulate critical thinking, collaboration, and imagination. International distributors, educators, and retail partners praised the collection for combining educational value with emotional engagement, reinforcing Joycat’s commitment to creating high-quality play-based learning toys.

Watch the video to see more exciting moments from the event.

﻿﻿

Adding to its recognition, Joycat recently received the Mom’s Choice Awards® and the Good Play Guide Recommended seal, highlighting the brand’s excellence in safety, design, and developmental value. The company also continues its “Play for a Better Future” initiative, using eco-friendly packaging and durable, child-safe materials to align educational impact with sustainability.

Global Exhibitions: Expanding Joycat’s Reach

Following the success at Canton Fair, Joycat will continue its international journey in 2026, showcasing its award-winning educational and STEAM toys at major global exhibitions:

Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair — January 2026

Spielwarenmesse Nuremberg, Germany — January 2026

Toy Fair New York, USA — February 2026

These upcoming events demonstrate Joycat’s mission to expand global access to play-based learning toys and strengthen partnerships with educators, distributors, and families worldwide.

About Joycat

About Joycat: Joycat is an educational toy brand centered around “playful learning,” serving as a trusted, wise, and warm partner for parents on their child-rearing journey. Serving families with children aged 0-12, Joycat designs high-quality toys and authoritative content to help parents transform everyday play into the most powerful driving force for their child’s growth.

For distribution inquiries or global contact, please reach out to sales@joycat.com.

For more, visit www.joycat.com.