The New Publishers: Nomix Group is Re-Engineering Commerce for the Age of AI

When Colin Jeavons began mapping the internet’s tangled pathways in the late 1990s, he noticed something most others missed: behind every search term and every click was intent, and intent was the most valuable signal in the emerging digital economy.

Two decades later that signal has splintered across thousands of platforms. Search is no longer just Google. Attention is not confined to articles or banner ads. The new publishers are influencers, communities and algorithms. The modern challenge for brands is no longer generating traffic but converting fragmented intent into measurable growth.

That is the problem Nomix Group was built to solve. Its interconnected suite of companies fuses artificial intelligence, performance data and human creativity to help brands thrive in an era when the distance between discovery and decision can be measured in milliseconds.

From Search to Everything

Jeavons’s career has always followed the places where technology reshapes markets, from early experiments in semantic and vertical search to the realization that algorithms, not editors, now decide what audiences see.

“The decline of traditional publishing wasn’t just about media,” Jeavons says. “It was about trust and distribution. Consumers stopped going to publishers for answers and started asking the internet directly. That made every creator, every app, every search box a potential point of commerce.”

Shopnomix was born from that realization in 2022. Jeavons envisioned a performance marketplace that would connect brands and publishers through cost-per-acquisition and cost-per-click models that tie every dollar to a verified result. It worked because it reframed the relationship between advertisers and audiences as alignment rather than interruption.

Turning Complexity into Performance

Since then, Shopnomix has generated more than $4 billion in gross merchandise value for advertisers. From that success, Nomix Group evolved into five complementary businesses, each addressing a different friction point where consumer attention and commerce converge.

Its flagship Shopnomix platform powers performance marketing through verified outcomes. Appnomix integrates commerce infrastructure for mobile apps. Fanomix provides AI video content templates for creators and brands. Pronomix drives programmatic performance through exclusive OEM and carrier partnerships. Creatornomix connects brands with creators for authentic, long-term collaboration. Together they form a self-reinforcing system, each feeding intelligence into the others to create what Jeavons calls “an ecosystem of measurable growth.”

Foresight Built Into the Foundation

Jeavons’s career, spanning publishing, AI-driven search and public policy, gave him a rare vantage point on how markets evolve. “Regulation, media and technology don’t move in sync,” he notes. “There will be many losers in the age of AI, but the winners will be those who see how they’ll intersect ten years from now.”

Nomix Group emerged from that ability to connect dots others had not yet drawn and from a conviction that the real transformation would not come from bigger ad budgets but from creating better shopping experiences and empowering skilled people to hold an ownership stake in what they build.

Every Nomix division operates with its own CEO, CTO and employee equity participation model. It is a network built on ownership and merit, not hierarchy, a structure Jeavons describes as laissez-faire socialism: the best of free-market innovation combined with shared opportunity.

“Whereas the old world economy was built on privilege and hierarchy, the new one is built on empowerment,” said Jeavons. Nomix Group is part of a new economy focused on attracting skilled people from every background and giving them the freedom to create and share in what they build.”

Why Nomix Matters Now

Digital commerce has entered what analysts call the post-advertising phase, where the path to purchase runs through creators, communities and conversational AI. Consumers no longer type keywords; they ask questions, and the answers are increasingly generated by machines trained on preference data rather than search engines ranking links.

In that context, Nomix Group’s ecosystem looks less like an ad network and more like infrastructure, a connective layer that lets brands plug into the new fabric of the internet.

“AI and answer engines are changing everything,” Jeavons says. “They’re not killing marketing; they’re redefining it. The future belongs to companies that grow transparently and empower everyone who contributes.”

Collaboration and Leadership Through Empowerment

Unlike the walled-garden mentality that dominates Big Tech, Nomix Group’s growth model depends on collaboration. The company works with publishers, retailers and technology partners around the world, ensuring that even small and midsize brands can access enterprise-grade performance tools.

Inside the company, that same philosophy defines its leadership. Jeavons leads through empowerment, hiring experts, setting direction, then stepping aside. Teams are measured not only by output but by the growth they enable in partners’ businesses. Leadership functions as stewardship, mirroring the company’s technology: distributed, accountable and built for shared success. The result is not just faster iteration but technology that actually understands the human behavior it is designed to serve.

Building the Infrastructure for “Commerce, Everywhere.”

Step back and Nomix Group resembles less a company than a blueprint for the next era of digital trade. Each division is a node; together they form an adaptive network capable of responding to how consumers actually live, on phones, in communities, inside algorithmic feeds and across AI surfaces.

This “Commerce, Everywhere” vision means shopping is no longer a destination but a layer of life. Nomix Group’s role is to make that layer seamless and mutually profitable.

The approach is working. Collectively, the company’s platforms drove more than $2.5 billion in verified product sales in 2024 and it is on pace to far exceed that amount in 2025, making Nomix Group one of the fastest-growing private companies in the world.

Beyond the Founder

It is impossible to tell Nomix Group’s story without acknowledging Jeavons’s instinct for spotting the next inflection point. But where many visionaries build empires around their foresight, he is building systems that democratize it.

Ask him what Nomix Group will look like in ten years and Jeavons talks less about revenue and more about impact: helping small businesses access the same AI tools as global corporations, giving creators fair economics and building commerce models that respect consumers’ time and attention.

“Innovation only matters when it creates real-world outcomes for customers,” he says. That practical conviction has become the company’s cultural DNA.

Defining the Next Chapter of Commerce

In every digital revolution, new technology rises, incumbents resist and disruptors rebuild the system around people instead of institutions. Nomix Group stands at that crossroads, building the connective tissue that will determine how value flows in the next economy.

As AI reshapes how people find, trust and purchase, Nomix fuses data precision with human authenticity, giving every brand, creator and consumer a common language for commerce.

Media Contact

Tony Winders

Nomix Group

Email: tony@thewindersgroup.com

Website: https://nomix.group