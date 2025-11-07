Texas Sues Roblox Over Alleged Failure to Protect Children From Online Predators

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Roblox Corporation, accusing the gaming platform of disregarding child safety laws and misleading parents about the risks young users face. In a statement shared on social media, Paxton described Roblox as a “breeding ground for predators,” alleging that the company placed “pixel paedophiles and corporate profit” above the welfare of children in Texas.

The lawsuit adds to growing legal pressure on Roblox over online safety concerns. The platform, which attracts tens of millions of daily active users, is especially popular among children and has been criticized for exposing minors to inappropriate content and online predators. Paxton said his office would ensure “any corporation that enables child abuse will face the full and unrelenting force of the law.”

In response, a Roblox spokesperson told the BBC the company was “disappointed” by the lawsuit, calling it based on “misrepresentations and sensationalised claims.” Roblox said it shared Paxton’s commitment to protecting children and highlighted ongoing safety initiatives, including removing bad actors and implementing stricter user protections.

Founded on the concept of user-generated games, Roblox allows players to create and share their own virtual experiences, some of which have drawn criticism for containing violent or sexual content. The platform also enables players to interact with strangers through open servers, raising concerns among parents and advocacy groups about possible exploitation and exposure to harmful material.

Paxton’s complaint follows similar lawsuits filed by Kentucky and Louisiana, both targeting Roblox’s handling of minors’ safety. The attorney general’s office accused the company of “flagrantly ignoring” online safety laws and failing to disclose the extent of potential risks to parents.

Roblox has introduced several measures in recent years to address these issues. The company is deploying age estimation technology using video selfies, intended to verify users before granting access to chat functions. It also announced that children under 13 will be unable to message others on the platform unless permitted by a parent or guardian.

Chief Executive Dave Baszucki has previously told the BBC that parents should decide whether their children play on Roblox, acknowledging that “if parents are uncomfortable, they should not let them use it.”

The platform’s safety record has faced international scrutiny. Roblox was banned in Turkey over child exploitation concerns and came under investigation in Singapore in 2023, after authorities revealed that a self-radicalised 16-year-old had joined ISIS-themed servers replicating conflict zones such as Syria.

Roblox has stated that it continues to expand moderation tools and age-appropriate features to prevent exposure to harmful content, though the Texas lawsuit intensifies debate over how effectively the company safeguards its youngest users.

