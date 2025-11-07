Tallow Me Pretty Expands to Target+ Marketplace, Bringing Clean Grass-Fed Skincare to Holiday Shoppers

Tallow Me Pretty, a women-owned, veteran family-run skincare brand from Michigan, has officially expanded its grass-fed tallow-based product line to Target+ Marketplace ahead of the holiday season.

Known for its clean, lab-tested formulations like Ageless Cloud Cream, Tallow & Honey Balm, and Unscented Cloud Cream, the brand continues to grow nationally while maintaining its commitment to sustainable sourcing and family-safe ingredients.

A wide range of Tallow Me Pretty products is going to be available to new consumers. Their lines of face care, body care, and lip care products will be appearing on store shelves for Target+ holiday shoppers. Meanwhile, on the website, they will still offer exclusive access to bundles, providing some of their most cost-effective details directly to the customer.

“We started this brand to help families with real skin concerns using nature’s purest ingredients,” said co-founder Lauren White. “Seeing our tallow skincare available on Target+ is an incredible milestone and helps more people discover that clean skincare can be both luxurious and effective.”

Founded in 2023, Tallow Me Pretty was founded by two mothers with over a decade of experience in working in the skincare industry. After discovering the power being tallow as a natural, fatty acid-rich ingredient that effectively dealt with eczema, they decided to bring that same discovery to the world at large. Now, after creating a range of clean skincare products without chemicals or synthetic ingredients, they look forward to seeing Tallow Me Pretty products on Target+ store shelves.

All Tallow Me Pretty products are made with 100% grass-fed, grass-finished tallow sourced from U.S. farms, blended with organic herbs and premium oils. For more information, visit TallowMePretty.com

For more information about Tallow Me Pretty, use the contact details below: