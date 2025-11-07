VITAKING TECH LTD. Obtains U.S. MSB Registration and Launches Blockchain Infrastructure Based on Gold and Other Real-World Assets

VITAKING TECH LTD. recently announced that it has been registered with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a Money Services Business (MSB), and plans to build blockchain infrastructure and related technical systems backed by gold and other real-world assets.

According to information disclosed by the company, VITAKING TECH LTD. is registered in the state of California, USA, with business registration number B20250355100, and MSB registration number 31000314391784. This registration permits the company, under the applicable regulatory framework, to engage in certain categories of money transmission and digital asset–related services, but it does not constitute an official endorsement of its business model or products.

In a written statement, the company said its technical roadmap centers on the “tokenization of real-world assets”, with an initial focus on on-chain verification of ownership, settlement, and registration of commodity assets such as gold. The related system design includes reserve proof mechanisms, asset-mapping smart contracts, and compliance-audit interfaces, with the aim of providing institutional clients with traceable asset registration and clearing tools.

The statement noted that VITAKING TECH LTD. intends to provide infrastructure services to mining companies, asset management institutions, and regulated licensed entities, rather than directly offering wealth management or high-yield products to the general public. The company also emphasized that any tokens or digital instruments associated with its projects are positioned as functional tools used for on-chain governance, bookkeeping, or payments, and do not constitute equity or fixed-income commitments.

On the compliance side, VITAKING TECH LTD. stated that it will adhere to the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and applicable Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. The company claims to have established internal procedures for customer identification, transaction monitoring, and suspicious activity reporting, and plans to undergo third-party compliance and technical audits.

In terms of technology, VITAKING TECH LTD. indicated that it will focus on developing oracle modules that interface with gold reserve data, as well as multi-chain settlement interfaces for institutional nodes. According to the company, these components are intended to support on-chain recording of gold reserves, warehouse receipts, or custodial information, and to provide potential partners with API-level connectivity.

Industry analysts note that in recent years, there has been an increase in blockchain projects based on real-world assets (RWA) such as gold, bonds, and real estate, while regulators continue to pay close attention to compliance issues in areas including anti-money laundering, investor protection, and information disclosure. For such projects, how to strike a balance between technological innovation and regulatory requirements is expected to be one of the key factors for medium- to long-term development.

The company also reminds potential participants that any transactions involving digital assets or tokens carry uncertainties such as price volatility and regulatory changes. Participants should independently assess the risks based on their own circumstances and, where necessary, seek professional legal and financial advice.

