Denver Patio Masters Recognized as Best Outdoor Living Contractor in Denver Metro of 2025

Denver Patio Masters’ Industry-Leading Growth: Transforming Outdoor Living Spaces

Denver Patio Masters, one of Colorado’s top patio and outdoor living contractors, is excited to announce its rapid expansion, solidifying its reputation as an industry leader in transforming outdoor spaces. With a growing demand for custom patios, pergolas, retaining walls, and outdoor kitchens, Denver Patio Masters continues to raise the bar for excellence in the outdoor living space sector.

Founded with the vision of providing Colorado homeowners with tailored outdoor living experiences, Denver Patio Masters has grown into one of the fastest-growing patio contractors in the region. The company’s unique approach to client education, coupled with a commitment to craftsmanship, has enabled the business to consistently outperform competitors, completing five to ten times the number of projects annually than others in the marketplace.

Building Trust with Every Project: The Denver Patio Masters Difference

What sets Denver Patio Masters apart from other contractors is its focus on delivering an industry-leading customer experience from start to finish. From the initial consultation to the final project reveal, Denver Patio Masters prides itself on providing transparent pricing, clear communication, and high-quality craftsmanship. Clients benefit from expert design consultations, the option for on-the-spot quotes, and financing opportunities for larger projects.

“We strive to provide more than just beautiful outdoor spaces. We aim to offer an experience that is as exceptional as the spaces we create. By focusing on every detail of the process, we remove the stress and complexity for our clients, ensuring a smooth, enjoyable journey from start to finish,” said Marty Toma, CEO of Denver Patio Masters.

Expertise and Dedication: A Team of Skilled Professionals

Behind Denver Patio Masters’ rapid growth is a team of experienced professionals who bring decades of combined expertise in landscape design, concrete artistry, and structural carpentry. This highly skilled team works closely with homeowners to design and build custom outdoor retreats that are as functional as they are beautiful. Whether it’s a serene patio for relaxation, an outdoor kitchen for entertaining, or a retaining wall to enhance the landscape, the team at Denver Patio Masters handles it all.

As part of their commitment to quality, the company ensures every project is built to last, using the highest-grade materials available. This focus on durability and precision ensures that every outdoor space is an investment that will endure for years to come.

A Focus on Education and Value for Clients

One of the key reasons Denver Patio Masters has garnered a loyal client base is its commitment to educating homeowners about the process, products, and potential of their outdoor spaces. By providing detailed information, the team ensures that clients are empowered to make informed decisions that align with their needs and budget.

“Each client is unique, and we make it a priority to educate them on their options so they can make the best choice for their space,” Toma explained. “The more our clients understand, the more value they get from their investment. We want them to feel confident and excited about the work we do together.”

A Vision for the Future: Expanding Services and Influence

As Denver Patio Masters continues to grow, the company plans to expand its services to other regions across Colorado and beyond. By leveraging its proven design-build model, the company aims to set new industry standards for quality and service. Additionally, Denver Patio Masters remains focused on fostering long-term relationships with clients and enhancing its community presence, ensuring that every project not only transforms a backyard but also contributes to the broader community.

“Our goal is simple: to redefine what outdoor living means in Colorado. Whether it’s a relaxing retreat or a vibrant entertainment space, we believe every backyard deserves to be extraordinary,” said Toma.

Award Recognition: Best Outdoor Living Contractor in Denver Metro of 2025

In addition to its remarkable growth, Denver Patio Masters has recently been honored with the prestigious title of Best Outdoor Living Contractor in Denver Metro of 2025 . This recognition, awarded by Best Of Best Reviews, highlights the company’s outstanding ability to transform outdoor spaces into functional, beautiful, and long-lasting retreats.

This recognition comes as no surprise to those familiar with the company’s dedication to exceptional service, expert design, and top-tier craftsmanship. Denver Patio Masters’ commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and providing innovative, client-focused solutions has made them a standout in the highly competitive outdoor living space. Their ability to tailor each project to the individual needs and lifestyles of their clients has earned them not only an award but a loyal customer base that continually praises their work.

As a recipient of this esteemed award, Denver Patio Masters reinforces its position as a leader in the outdoor living industry in Colorado. Their expertise and customer-centric approach have firmly established the company as the go-to choice for homeowners in the Denver Metro area.

About Denver Patio Masters

Denver Patio Masters is Colorado’s premier outdoor living contractor, specializing in the design and construction of custom concrete patios, pergolas, retaining walls, outdoor kitchens, and complete backyard transformations. With decades of combined experience in landscape design, concrete artistry, and structural carpentry, the company is committed to delivering high-quality, lasting outdoor spaces. Denver Patio Masters focuses on providing a seamless customer experience, from design to execution, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of craftsmanship and client satisfaction.

