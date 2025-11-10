Apple Reportedly Developing New Satellite Features for iPhone, Including Offline Maps and App Integration

Apple is expanding its satellite connectivity plans for the iPhone beyond emergency and roadside assistance, with new features reportedly under development that could make iPhones more functional in areas without cellular or WiFi coverage.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is building several satellite-powered tools, including an application programming interface (API) that would let third-party developers integrate satellite connections into their own apps. Other potential additions include an offline version of Apple Maps for navigation without internet access, the ability to attach photos to satellite messages, and improved “natural usage,” meaning users could connect to satellites even if their devices are not pointed directly at the sky.

These developments would expand the utility of iPhones in remote environments where traditional networks fail. Gurman also reported that the company is exploring ways to extend satellite connections to 5G networks, an initiative first mentioned by The Information, which could help improve mobile coverage globally.

Basic satellite-based features would reportedly remain free, while more advanced functions could require carrier subscriptions or payments. Apple’s satellite partner Globalstar is expected to enhance its infrastructure to accommodate these upcoming capabilities, with Apple assisting in financing the upgrades.

The expansion marks another step in Apple’s long-term strategy to enhance iPhone connectivity, positioning its devices to remain usable even without terrestrial networks.

Featured image credits: Pickpic

