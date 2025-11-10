Walker Slater Publishes the Enduring Legacy and Care of Tweed with New Guide to Preserving Heritage Garments

Walker Slater, the renowned British heritage tailor celebrated for its authentic tweed craftsmanship, has released an expert guide on how to care for tweed garments to ensure their beauty and durability for generations to come. The announcement underscores the brand’s dedication not only to producing fine clothing but also to preserving the traditional artistry of tweed.

From the iconic Harris Tweed Coat to finely woven blazers and trousers, Walker Slater’s collections represent the timeless intersection of craftsmanship, sustainability, and design. Tweed, known for its distinctive texture and enduring quality, is one of Scotland’s most iconic fabrics — a material that tells a story of culture, climate, and craftsmanship.

The Heritage and Craft of Tweed

Originating in the Scottish Highlands, tweed was developed as a weather-resistant wool fabric ideal for the region’s damp and rugged climate. Each type of tweed — from Harris to Saxony and Donegal — carries its own heritage, weaving techniques, and tactile character.

Walker Slater continues to champion traditional methods, with every Harris Tweed piece handwoven in the Outer Hebrides and certified by the Orb Mark — a symbol of authenticity and craftsmanship recognized worldwide.

Preserving the Fabric of Tradition

Recognizing that tweed is as much an heirloom as it is attire, Walker Slater’s care guide focuses on maintaining the rich colour, form, and structure of the fabric. The company advises customers to avoid frequent washing and instead focus on brushing, air drying, and proper storage.

Among its recommendations:

Gentle Brushing: Regular brushing in the direction of the weave removes dust and revives natural fibres.

Air Drying: Periodic airing prevents moisture build-up and maintains the fabric's breathability.

Seasonal Storage: Hanging tweed garments in breathable bags with cedar or lavender sachets protects against insects and humidity.

Professional Cleaning: For blazers, coats, and structured garments, annual dry cleaning helps preserve the integrity of the weave.

The guide also cautions against machine washing, tumble drying, or prolonged sun exposure — practices that can weaken the wool fibres and fade natural dyes.

Sustainability Through Longevity

In an age of disposable fashion, Walker Slater continues to champion sustainable craftsmanship by designing garments that last a lifetime. Tweed’s natural resilience and timeless design align with the company’s philosophy of responsible, enduring style. Each Harris Tweed Coat is crafted to be not only worn but also cherished — a piece that matures with time, developing its own patina and story.

An Heirloom of Modern Heritage

As tweed experiences a global renaissance, Walker Slater remains at the forefront of the movement, bridging Scotland’s textile heritage with contemporary tailoring. The brand’s latest guide reinforces that true luxury lies in preservation — in garments designed to outlast fleeting trends through care, craftsmanship, and respect for material.

About Walker Slater

Founded in Edinburgh, Walker Slater is an award-winning British tailor specialising in tweed and heritage-inspired menswear and womenswear. The company is recognised internationally for its commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and authentic Scottish textile traditions. Each piece — from suits and coats to accessories — is designed to embody timeless style with modern sophistication.