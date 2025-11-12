DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Europe Latest Newsbreak Politics

EU Weighs Binding Law to Remove Huawei and ZTE From Telecom Networks

ByJolyen

Nov 12, 2025

EU Weighs Binding Law to Remove Huawei and ZTE From Telecom Networks

The European Commission (EC) is considering new legislation that would require member states to phase out equipment from Chinese telecom giants Huawei and ZTE from Europe’s 5G and next-generation communication networks, according to a report from Bloomberg citing anonymous officials.

The move marks an escalation from the Commission’s 2020 recommendation that countries voluntarily avoid using technology from so-called “high-risk” vendors. The EC’s vice president, Henna Virkkunen, is reportedly working on a proposal to make that guidance legally binding, effectively compelling EU nations to comply with stricter network security rules.

If enacted, the law would give Brussels the power to initiate infringement procedures or impose financial penalties on member states that continue to deploy Huawei or ZTE components. Virkkunen is also said to be exploring ways to restrict Chinese participation in Europe’s fiber network projects, part of a broader initiative to secure the continent’s telecommunications infrastructure while accelerating its broadband rollout.

Huawei and ZTE did not respond to requests for comment.

The proposed regulation reflects growing concern over China’s involvement in critical infrastructure. European officials have increasingly aligned with the United States and the United Kingdom, which have already imposed strict bans on Chinese telecom suppliers, citing national security risks and fears of cyber-espionage or network disruption.

Several EU member states have already begun tightening restrictions. Germany announced last year that, beginning in 2026, it would prohibit the use of key Huawei and ZTE components in its 5G networks. Finland is reportedly preparing to expand its existing ban on Huawei’s participation in 5G projects.

If approved, the proposed EU law would represent one of the bloc’s most direct steps yet toward decoupling from Chinese technology firms and consolidating a unified cybersecurity strategy across its member nations.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Threads Targets Podcasters With New Features to Foster Show Discussions
Nov 12, 2025 Jolyen
Google Photos Expands AI Editing and Search Features to More Users Worldwide
Nov 12, 2025 Jolyen
Don Somerville Honored as Best Motivational Speaker with Live Music of 2025
Nov 12, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801