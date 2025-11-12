EU Weighs Binding Law to Remove Huawei and ZTE From Telecom Networks

The European Commission (EC) is considering new legislation that would require member states to phase out equipment from Chinese telecom giants Huawei and ZTE from Europe’s 5G and next-generation communication networks, according to a report from Bloomberg citing anonymous officials.

The move marks an escalation from the Commission’s 2020 recommendation that countries voluntarily avoid using technology from so-called “high-risk” vendors. The EC’s vice president, Henna Virkkunen, is reportedly working on a proposal to make that guidance legally binding, effectively compelling EU nations to comply with stricter network security rules.

If enacted, the law would give Brussels the power to initiate infringement procedures or impose financial penalties on member states that continue to deploy Huawei or ZTE components. Virkkunen is also said to be exploring ways to restrict Chinese participation in Europe’s fiber network projects, part of a broader initiative to secure the continent’s telecommunications infrastructure while accelerating its broadband rollout.

Huawei and ZTE did not respond to requests for comment.

The proposed regulation reflects growing concern over China’s involvement in critical infrastructure. European officials have increasingly aligned with the United States and the United Kingdom, which have already imposed strict bans on Chinese telecom suppliers, citing national security risks and fears of cyber-espionage or network disruption.

Several EU member states have already begun tightening restrictions. Germany announced last year that, beginning in 2026, it would prohibit the use of key Huawei and ZTE components in its 5G networks. Finland is reportedly preparing to expand its existing ban on Huawei’s participation in 5G projects.

If approved, the proposed EU law would represent one of the bloc’s most direct steps yet toward decoupling from Chinese technology firms and consolidating a unified cybersecurity strategy across its member nations.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

