R&E – Made To Love Redefines Luxury with Conscious Creations

R&E – Made To Love Redefines Conscious Luxury

A luxury brand redefining sustainability and creativity with plant-based leather and a collaborative design ethos.

R&E – Made To Love, the pioneering luxury brand committed to reimagining fashion, announces its mission to redefine conscious luxury. Through its innovative use of plant-based leather derived from upcycled crop waste, the company merges style, sustainability, and artistry in a groundbreaking way. By eliminating traditional leather’s environmental footprint and offering unique, customizable designs, R&E is changing the way luxury is perceived, owned, and celebrated.

Founded by Rahul Sharma and his wife Eva Sharma, R&E was born from a deeply personal reflection. Rahul recalls the moment when a luxury leather gift made him question, “Can luxury exist without harm?” This reflection led him and Eva to create a brand that bridges high-end fashion with responsibility. What started as a single thought has evolved into a mission to create fashion that makes a meaningful difference in the world. “Conscious Luxury. Redefined.” is the core value that drives everything the brand stands for. This journey is personal, as captured in this Instagram post , where Rahul shares the spark of inspiration that ignited R&E.

A New Standard for Luxury: Sustainable Materials and Ethical Craftsmanship

R&E’s bags are created using exclusively plant-based leather made from upcycled agricultural waste, offering a cruelty-free and eco-conscious alternative to traditional leather. This material is engineered to meet the highest standards of durability, texture, and style, ensuring that each piece is not only a fashion statement but also a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Each design from R&E is handcrafted with care, ensuring that every item is not just a product, but a piece of art. From the Roux belt bag to the versatile Nora tote, each silhouette reflects the brand’s ethos of elegance, utility, and sustainability. The emphasis on high-quality craftsmanship ensures that these bags are made to last, both in terms of style and longevity.

The Co-Create Experience: Personalized Luxury with Purpose

What sets R&E apart is its unique Co-Create Experience—an exclusive opportunity for customers to collaborate with local and underrepresented artists. This platform allows each bag to become a canvas for artistic expression and personal storytelling.

Instead of merely purchasing an item, R&E customers can opt for a post-purchase Co-Create Experience add-on. Through this, they’ll connect with an artist via a 20-minute Zoom call to share their personal vision and story. The artist then brings this narrative to life, painting it directly onto the bag, transforming it into a deeply meaningful piece of art that reflects the customer’s individuality and journey.

This innovative approach goes beyond just personalization; it’s about fostering a deeper connection between customers and the artists behind the designs. By working with local & underrepresented artists, R&E has formed a network of creators called as R&E creator network, this gives a chance to customers to choose artists from wider backgrounds and artistic expression. R&E empowers these creators, giving them a platform to share their work and tell their stories. Through this collaboration, every design is infused with the spirit and creativity of the people who helped bring it to life. The R&E Creator Network plays a vital role in this process, showcasing talented, diverse artists who are integral to R&E’s journey. As shared in this Instagram post , the collaboration with artists is not just about creation; it’s about celebration and sharing their unique voices with the world.

Luxury with a Conscience: The Future of Fashion

“Luxury can be beautiful , personalized and responsible, it can care for the planet and the people who make it,” says Rahul Sharma, Founder of R&E – Made To Love. “At R&E, we don’t just make bags. We make experiences, stories, and connections. Every piece we create is a collaboration, between artists, customers, and our shared vision of conscious luxury.”

In an industry often focused on exclusivity and trends, R&E is carving out a new path for luxury: one that emphasizes connection, purpose, and responsibility. The brand isn’t just about creating products, it’s about creating meaningful experiences that tell the stories of the people behind them.

As R&E continues to expand its collection and co-creation platform, it remains committed to its mission of reshaping what luxury means. The brand invites customers to embrace the future of fashion, where style and sustainability go hand in hand.

About R&E – Made To Love

R&E – Made To Love is a luxury fashion brand founded by Rahul Sharma and co-founded by Eva Sharma, dedicated to rethinking the way we define luxury. By using upcycled crop waste to create plant-based leather, the company designs bags that combine high-end craftsmanship with environmental responsibility. R&E’s exclusive Co-Create Experience allows customers to personalize their bags by collaborating with independent artists from the R&E Creator Network, creating a product that is unique, meaningful, and sustainable.

R&E – Made To Love is more than a brand, it’s a movement toward conscious luxury that values artistry, sustainability, and individuality. “Conscious Luxury. Redefined.”

