First Permanent Pokémon Theme Park, PokéPark Kanto, to Open in Tokyo in February 2026

Pokémon fans will soon have a year-round destination of their own. The first permanent Pokémon theme park, called PokéPark Kanto, is set to open on February 5, 2026, inside Yomiuriland amusement park in Tokyo, Japan.

While The Pokémon Company has previously launched temporary attractions and traveling events, PokéPark Kanto will be its first long-term, fully realized theme park, offering an immersive environment inspired by the Pokémon world. Visitors will need a special add-on pass to enter the park, which begins with a walk through the Pokémon Research Lab, the gateway to its two main themed zones: Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town.

The Pokémon Forest recreates natural habitats filled with hills, tunnels, tall grass, and rocky trails where life-sized Pokémon statues appear to roam and interact. Each Pokémon is posed to mimic real-world activity — some battling, others exploring or playing in groups.

The second zone, Sedge Town, serves as the park’s main hub, featuring the Pokémon Center and Poké Mart, where visitors can rest, shop, or grab refreshments. The park will also include rides and family attractions such as Pika Pika Paradise, a ride showcasing more than 30 electric-type Pokémon, and Vee Vee Voyage, a carousel with Ponyta- and Rapidash-drawn carriages alongside Eevee-themed balloons for guests to ride in.

Although The Pokémon Company has not yet released photos of the park, an official teaser trailer provides a first look at the design and layout, showing early glimpses of both natural landscapes and town-like settings brought to life.

PokéPark Kanto’s debut marks a new phase in the Pokémon franchise’s expansion into experiential entertainment, following pop-up parks and regional events that attracted large crowds in previous years.

Featured image credits: Pxhere.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.