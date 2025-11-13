Ryanair Ends Acceptance of Printed Boarding Passes as Airline Shifts to Fully Digital System

Ryanair will no longer accept printed boarding passes at airports, introducing a full transition to digital-only check-ins and mobile passes starting Wednesday. The airline said the shift is intended to speed up travel and reduce costs, noting that 90% of its 206 million passengers already check in online and use digital passes. The change applies across its entire network except Morocco, where authorities continue to require paper boarding documents.

All customers must check in online before arriving at the airport, Ryanair said, adding that those who do not will need to pay an airport check-in fee of up to £55. Passengers who have checked in online but cannot access their mobile boarding pass will be able to receive a printed version at the airport for free, removing the previous £20 fee.

The change has raised concerns among advocates for older adults and people without internet access. Ofcom recently reported that 5% of people in the UK lack home internet, including mobile connectivity. Dennis Reed of the campaign group Silver Voices told BBC Radio 4’s You and Yours that the new policy reflects a wider shift toward systems reliant on apps and QR codes, which he said many older people struggle to use. He described the trend as part of a broader digital dependence that has created barriers for some groups.

Age UK said companies adopting digital-first processes must continue providing alternative ways to book tickets, check in, and present travel documents. Caroline Abrahams, the charity’s director, said Ryanair should consider the 4.3 million older people in the UK who do not use smartphones.

Some passengers expressed concern about how the digital-only policy could affect their travel. Peggy-Ann Munroe, a 94-year-old from Suffolk who frequently flies with Ryanair to visit her daughter in Italy, said she found the change “depressing.” She worried about the additional time needed to navigate new procedures and the challenge of using unfamiliar systems in a country where she does not speak the language. “I would be very sad to not be able to go and see my daughter,” she said.

Ryanair said the policy will streamline operations, reduce costs for travelers, and reduce paper use. Despite the digital shift, the airline will continue operating airport check-in desks, and boarding passes will still be available for Morocco-bound passengers due to local requirements.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

