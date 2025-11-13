Fasqon’s Web3 Banking Ecosystem Breaks Barriers in Modern Finance

Fasqon, the EU-based crypto-native neobank backed by Bison Bank and leading fintech developers, continues to advance its $3.9M Private Round B while opening its Token Sale Portal to early community participants. This move enables users to join the Fasqon ecosystem ahead of its Token Generation Event (TGE) in December 2025, giving early supporters access to $FSQN, the native utility token powering Fasqon’s next-generation Web3 banking infrastructure.

The problem: legacy finance isn’t built for the digital economy

The global digital payments market is expected to exceed $33.5 trillion by 2030, with stablecoins projected to reach $3.7 trillion. Yet, traditional financial institutions—and even most digital banks—remain unprepared for this new digital asset economy. Entrepreneurs, freelancers, and cross-border businesses still encounter persistent barriers:

Slow or blocked international transfers

Account freezes over crypto exposure

Lack of support for stablecoin settlements

Manual compliance processes delaying payments

Fragmented tools for managing fiat and crypto accounts

The result is a widening gap between how modern professionals earn and how they can move their capital.

Fasqon: bridging traditional banking with crypto-native infrastructure

Fasqon closes this gap by uniting regulated European banking rails with crypto-native functionality under one seamless platform. Built in partnership with Bison Bank, Fasqon enables instant SEPA transfers up to €100,000, real-time crypto–fiat conversion, and AI-powered financial automation through its proprietary FasPay system.

This approach allows users to send, receive, and settle transactions globally in seconds — all within a compliance-first banking environment.

“Legacy banking was never designed for borderless digital business,” said Kati Aronson, Chief Business Development Officer of Fasqon. “We’re creating an entirely new category — a neobank where users can hold euros, stablecoins, and crypto in one wallet, make instant payments, and share in the platform’s growth. Fasqon isn’t about extracting value from customers; it’s about creating value with them.”

The $FSQN token: the financial engine of Fasqon

At the heart of the ecosystem is $FSQN (BSC) — a revenue-backed, deflationary utility token that links product usage to token value. 25% of Fasqon’s revenue is automatically allocated to buyback and burn, reinforcing sustainability and long-term holder benefits.

$FSQN powers the entire banking experience: payments, subscriptions, FX fees, staking, premium membership tiers, and messenger-based microtransactions. Holders gain access to tiered rewards, discounted fees, yield opportunities, and gamified community incentives that redefine engagement within fintech.

A new era of community-first finance

By opening the Token Sale Portal mid-round, Fasqon is extending access to early supporters — a move that reflects the shift from institutional-only fundraising to community-powered ownership. The brand’s gamified campaigns, airdrops, and ambassador programs are designed to align participation with real product impact, letting users earn and stake while helping shape the platform’s growth.

“Traditional banks grew by lending against their customers,” Aronson added. “DeFi banks grow with them. It’s a fundamental shift in how we think about finance — shared yield, transparent economics, and community-driven growth. Fasqon is building that model for the digital-first generation.”

Built with top-tier fintech talent and Web3 partners

Fasqon’s MVP is scheduled for launch in Q2 2026, developed in partnership with leading fintech design agency The Gradient recognized for Cashee (UX Design Award), IN1, Azercell, iVestor (Nasdaq Dubai/DFM), SAB Invest, Jaja Finance and engineering powerhouse Kindgeek, known for delivering high-impact solutions for Payabl, Jaja Finance credit card, Bank of Ireland, ASDA Money credit card, Decta, easyMoney.

The company’s ecosystem already includes Bison Bank, PureFi, Trustify Legal, AMLBot, Kima Network, Cookie3, Molecule Foundation, Kaizen Finance, InnMind, AlphaMind, Crypto Executives, CrossCurve, Aethir and others, forming one of the strongest Web3 partnership networks in the space.

Funding and next milestones

Fasqon has raised $1.2M (Seed) and is progressing through its $3.9M Private Round B (FDV $15M). The TGE is set for December 10, 2025, followed by listings on Tier1 CEX and DEX.

About Fasqon

Fasqon is a crypto-native neobank designed for the digital-first generation — merging traditional finance with Web3 infrastructure. Backed by Bison Bank (EU), Fasqon enables real-time fiat–crypto transactions, AI-driven financial tools, and DeFi-style yield mechanisms, allowing entrepreneurs and creators to move capital globally without friction.

Fasqon represents a new generation of banking — one that is seamless, borderless, and built around its community.

Token Sale Portal: tokensale.fasqon.com

Documentation: fasqon-1.gitbook.io/fasqon-documentation-hub

TGE: December 2025 | MVP: February 2026

Media Contact: partnerships@fasqon.com

