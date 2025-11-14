Titan 100 Award Committee Announces Jerrod Dulmes, President of Optimum Crush, as a 2026 Wisconsin Titan 100 Honoree

Jerrod Dulmes Recognized as 2026 Wisconsin Titan 100 Honoree

Titan CEO and headline sponsors Associated Bank and Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Jerrod Dulmes, President of Optimum Crush, as a 2026 Wisconsin Titan 100 Honoree.

The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the area’s most accomplished business leaders across diverse industries, based on exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2026 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ over 64,000 individuals and generate more than $14 billion in annual revenue.

The Titan 100 program celebrates leaders who are redefining what it means to build and sustain successful organizations in Wisconsin. “Wisconsin’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Jerrod Dulmes: Building a Global Team with a Local Heart

As the Founder and President of Optimum Crush, Jerrod Dulmes has transformed the company from a small startup in 2013 into a global engineering and manufacturing leader in the mining and aggregate industry. Headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin, Optimum Crush designs and manufactures custom parts for cone crusher machines, serving some of the largest mines and quarries around the world.

Under Dulmes’ leadership, the company has expanded to include over 20 team members globally and has earned a reputation for innovation, precision, and partnership. Optimum Crush distinguishes itself from traditional parts suppliers by providing fractional engineering expertise, working alongside mining clients to develop customized, performance-driven solutions that maximize uptime, extend wear life, and optimize equipment efficiency.

“We don’t just sell parts,” said Dulmes. “We work with mines to understand their operations and challenges so we can engineer solutions that make their equipment and processes better. Our success comes from helping our customers achieve theirs.”

“In addition to being a crusher engineer for our customers, we are rolling out some huge new offerings in 2026 and beyond. This will be the culmination of over a decade of work re-engineering all parts of the cone crusher.” adds Dulmes.

Commitment to Community and Industry Excellence

Optimum Crush’s impact extends beyond engineering excellence. The company has donated over $1.425 million to support local communities surrounding the mines it serves, reinforcing Dulmes’ belief that responsible growth includes giving back to the people and places that make the company’s work possible.

“This recognition is an incredible honor, but it truly belongs to our entire team,” said Jerrod Dulmes. “Our growth, innovation, and community impact are the result of the dedication of every team member, partner, and vendor who shares our commitment to doing things the right way. This award represents what we’ve built together.”

About Optimum Crush

Founded in 2013, Optimum Crush is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that provides custom parts and solutions for cone crushers used in mining and aggregate operations. With a focus on performance, durability, and customer collaboration, Optimum Crush supports operations around the world with expert engineering insight and precision-crafted components.

For more information, visit www.optimumcrush.com.

See the Optimum Crush Story here: https://youtu.be/52k6G2-19eE

