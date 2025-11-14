DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics

Trump Administration to Reduce Coffee and Banana Tariffs in New Trade Agreements with Four Latin American Countries

ByJolyen

Nov 14, 2025

Trump Administration to Reduce Coffee and Banana Tariffs in New Trade Agreements with Four Latin American Countries

The Trump administration said on Thursday that it will lower import taxes on coffee and bananas under new trade agreements with Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador and Ecuador. The announcements come as President Donald Trump faces scrutiny over affordability concerns and pressure surrounding his handling of the economy.

Under the initial framework, reciprocal tariffs of 10% will remain on goods from Guatemala, Argentina and El Salvador, while a 15% tariff will stay on imports from Ecuador. However, the agreements will exempt products that the U.S. does not produce “in sufficient quantities,” including coffee. Senior administration officials also pointed to cocoa and bananas as examples of goods set to avoid tariffs under the deals. Guatemala and Ecuador are the largest suppliers of bananas to the U.S.

The administration said the U.S.-Argentina agreement also addresses beef producers’ access to foreign markets. In a joint statement outlining the framework, both governments said they “have committed to improved, reciprocal, bilateral market access conditions for trade in beef.”

The policy shift comes after months of tension over rising consumer prices. Coffee prices in the U.S. have increased by about 20% this year, driven in part by severe weather affecting coffee and cacao production, officials said. The administration noted that prices could ease if vendors pass through savings from reduced tariffs.

Trump recently minimized concerns about the cost of living, describing affordability as a “con job,” but the issue has gained urgency after weak Republican results in off-year elections last week. This week, Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pledged to bring down coffee prices and suggested tariffs on bananas and other fruits would also be reduced.

While the U.S. imports coffee from several Central American countries, the Agriculture Department notes that Brazil — not covered by the agreements — remains the largest coffee exporter to the U.S.

The four deals are expected to be signed within two weeks. They follow trade measures introduced earlier in the year, when the administration unveiled broad tariff increases on dozens of countries. Many of those increases were paused after global market reactions, although new tariffs for various countries were put in place in August after additional negotiations.

Recent weeks have seen the administration reach new agreements with the European Union, South Korea, Japan, Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia. The broader tariff strategy includes higher rates for countries the administration has labeled “worst offenders” in response to what it describes as unfair trade practices.

Beef prices have also emerged as a political pressure point for Trump. Last week, he asked the Justice Department to investigate potential price manipulation by meat-packing firms, after earlier proposals to reduce beef prices drew criticism from ranchers.

Featured image credits: Freepik

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

AI-Personalised Advertising Expands as Brands Experiment With Emotion-Based Targeting
Nov 14, 2025 Jolyen
PK SEO Announces Strategy Shift as Google AI Mode Transforms Search Landscape
Nov 14, 2025 Ethan Lin
Titan 100 Award Committee Announces Jerrod Dulmes, President of Optimum Crush, as a 2026 Wisconsin Titan 100 Honoree
Nov 14, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801