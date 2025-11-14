TikTok Introduces ‘Bulletin Board’ for One-to-Many Messages from Creators and Brands

TikTok is rolling out a new feature called “bulletin board” that lets creators and brands send public, one-to-many messages to followers, offering a tool similar to Instagram’s broadcast channels launched in 2023. The feature is designed for updates, announcements, and exclusive content that reach subscribers directly inside the app without opening a traditional feed post or Story.

Only the creator of a bulletin board can publish content, while followers are limited to responding with emoji reactions. Posts on bulletin boards can include text, images, or videos, giving accounts flexibility in how they format news and promotions. TikTok is making the feature available to creators who are at least 18 years old and have a minimum of 50,000 followers, setting an initial threshold aimed at larger accounts.

TikTok says bulletin board is intended to help companies and creators build community by sharing frequent updates and behind-the-scenes material with their audience. Instead of relying on regular posts, they can send product news, launch details, or other notices through bulletin boards and direct them straight to followers’ inboxes. Accounts can also use the feature to push their existing TikTok content more prominently by sharing it as part of these updates.

The launch follows a testing phase first spotted in June. During the beta, artists and musicians used bulletin board to share newly released tracks and invite fans to pre-save upcoming music. Media outlet People magazine and football club Paris Saint-Germain also participated, using the tool to distribute news and team updates to followers.

TikTok said in a blog post that content shared through bulletin boards must comply with its Community Guidelines. The company said it will apply both automated systems and human moderators to enforce those rules. Existing safety controls for muting, blocking, and reporting are available inside bulletin boards so that followers and creators can manage unwanted interactions.

Creators can start a bulletin board by opening their inbox and selecting the relevant option, then choosing a name and deciding whether to toggle the “Show on profile” setting. This control lets them decide if the bulletin board is visible directly from their public profile or kept accessible only via invitations and notifications.

Users who want to join a bulletin board can tap its name under a creator’s bio. Once they opt in, they will receive notifications in their inbox every time that creator posts to the bulletin board, ensuring that updates reach subscribers without relying on TikTok’s main recommendation feed.

Featured image credits: Pexels

