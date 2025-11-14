Apple Launches Mini Apps Partner Program With 15% Commission for Web-Based Mini App Purchases

Apple has introduced the Mini Apps Partner Program, a new developer initiative that reduces the commission rate to 15% for in-app purchases made within mini apps. These experiences are built with web technologies such as HTML5 and JavaScript and operate inside larger native apps distributed through the App Store. Although mini apps have been permitted on iOS for nearly a decade, this is the first time Apple has created a dedicated program offering lower fees for their transactions.

Apple’s rules for mini apps were formalized in 2017 under App Review Guideline 4.7, which allows developers to run mini apps, mini games, streaming games, chatbots, plug-ins and game emulators that provide software outside the main app’s binary. The guideline outlines requirements for handling sensitive data and filtering objectionable content, applying similar standards to those used for native applications.

To join the new program, developers must host their main app on the App Store for iOS or iPadOS and comply with the Apple Developer Program License Agreement and existing App Review Guidelines. The Mini Apps Partner Program adds new obligations as well: participating apps must support Apple technologies such as the Advanced Commerce API and the Declared Age Rating API, use Apple’s in-app purchase system and relay information related to refunds.

Apple describes the initiative as a way to help developers expand their mini app ecosystems while adopting Apple’s trust and safety infrastructure. The reduced commission is positioned as a financial incentive that developers can reinvest in their mini app offerings. The program also ensures Apple continues to collect fees on transactions as new app models emerge, including those delivered through embedded or chatbot-based experiences.

Mini apps already appear inside messaging platforms like LINE and WeChat, as well as apps supporting mini games such as Discord. The space has recently expanded to include AI-driven app environments. ChatGPT now hosts mini apps from services including Booking.com, Expedia, Spotify, Figma, Coursera, Zillow and Canva. Some industry observers have suggested that such ecosystems could shift user engagement and transactions away from traditional app stores.

Bloomberg recently reported that Apple and Tencent reached a 15% commission agreement for WeChat’s mini apps, but did not indicate that the terms would be made available to others. The new program formalizes that rate for any qualifying developer.

Developers can request to join the Mini Apps Partner Program by submitting details about their host app, eligibility and mini app, and agreeing to the program’s terms. Once ready, the mini app must be submitted for review. Apple already requires developers to include a manifest listing the software, metadata and links associated with their mini apps so the company can examine the content offered.

Apple says the reduced commission applies to digital goods and services sold within mini apps, including consumables, non-consumables, auto-renewing subscriptions and non-renewing subscriptions.

Featured image credits: Rawpixel

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.