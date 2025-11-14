Texas Care Stop 6 Expands Free Behavioral Health Care in Fort Worth

Texas Care Stop 6 Brings Behavioral Health Care Directly to Families

Texas Care Stop 6 is making it easier than ever for Fort Worth families to access the behavioral health care they need. Located in the heart of the community, Texas Care Stop 6 provides Medicaid-covered behavioral health services at no cost, offering counseling, skills training, and family support tailored to fit seamlessly into daily life. The clinic’s services are unique because they come directly to children and families, whether at home, school, or within the community. With no waitlist, Texas Care Stop 6 is removing barriers and changing the way mental health support reaches underserved communities.

Making Behavioral Health Care Accessible Without the Wait

At Texas Care Stop 6, families no longer need to wait months to get the help they need. The clinic’s hands-on approach ensures that children and families receive immediate support, allowing them to thrive emotionally, socially, and academically. The clinic’s model eliminates the need for long drives or hours of waiting in clinical settings. Instead, Texas Care Stop 6’s mobile team of professionals meets clients where they are, ensuring that care is not just accessible but also personalized to the needs of each family.

Khadijah Johnson, Owner of Texas Care Stop 6, says, “Families shouldn’t have to wait months for help or travel across town for support. At Texas Care Stop 6, we bring care to you where your child feels most comfortable, and we do it with compassion, respect, and consistency.”

Tailored Services for Every Family

Texas Care Stop 6’s unique approach to behavioral health care is designed to meet the diverse needs of Fort Worth families. The clinic offers services that go beyond the typical office visit. Whether it’s providing therapy at a child’s school, family support in the home, or community-based intervention, the team adapts its services to ensure families get the care they need on their terms. By offering flexible care, Texas Care Stop 6 focuses on building long-term relationships, not just completing individual sessions. This personalized care has proven to help children not only manage their emotional and behavioral challenges but also build stronger social skills and academic performance.

A Proven, Community-Centered Approach

As part of the Texas Care franchise network, Texas Care Stop 6 follows a proven, family-centered model. The clinic’s approach is built on years of experience and a deep understanding of local community needs. In particular, the Stop Six and East Fort Worth areas benefit from a team of professionals who are dedicated to ensuring that every family in the neighborhood has access to the behavioral health care they deserve.

“We’re committed to making behavioral health services available to every family who needs them,” Johnson says. “Our goal is to provide these services without barriers, whether that’s through eliminating waitlists, offering Medicaid-covered services at no cost, or bringing care directly to families.”

Recognized for Excellence and Community Impact

Texas Care Stop 6 is proud to be accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and is a proud member of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce (FWMBCC). These recognitions affirm the clinic’s commitment to quality service and its role as a trusted partner within the community. Texas Care Stop 6’s impact goes beyond just providing services; it’s about fostering relationships, building trust, and making a tangible difference in the lives of local families.

About Texas Care Stop 6

Texas Care Stop 6 is a behavioral health clinic located in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on providing accessible, no-cost care to families. The clinic is led by Owner Khadijah Johnson and serves children and families in the Fort Worth area with a focus on community-based services. Texas Care Stop 6 offers Medicaid-covered services with no waiting list, bringing counseling, family support, and skills training directly to the homes, schools, and communities of its clients

