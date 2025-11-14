LLM.co Adds Support for Weibo’s New Open-Source AI Model, Enabling High-Performance Private LLM Deployments

LLM, a leader in private and fully-controlled large-language-model (LLM) deployments for enterprises, today announced expanded support for Weibo’s newly released open-source model VibeThinker-1.5B. This model is now included among the many open-source and commercial models LLM.co can deploy, fine-tune, and manage in secure, private computing environments for businesses, law firms and regulated industries.

Weibo’s VibeThinker-1.5B has recently gained attention for outperforming DeepSeek-R1 on key reasoning and logic benchmarks—despite significantly smaller size and modest post-training compute. The model’s compact architecture makes it ideal for private, low-latency, cost-efficient deployments across on-premises, hybrid or fully air-gapped environments.

Source: VentureBeat — “Weibo’s new open-source AI model VibeThinker-1.5B outperforms DeepSeek-R1”

“As a private LLM integrator, our priority is giving clients the freedom to choose the right model for their workload while maintaining complete control over their data,” said Nate Nead, CEO of LLM.co. “VibeThinker-1.5B offers impressive reasoning performance in a compact footprint, which aligns perfectly with the needs of clients who require fast, secure and inexpensive private deployments.”

Why VibeThinker-1.5B Matters for Private Deployments

Small model, strong reasoning — Competitive performance with far larger models at a fraction of the compute cost.

— Competitive performance with far larger models at a fraction of the compute cost. Highly efficient inference — Perfect for edge servers, on-prem hardware, and environments requiring real-time response.

— Perfect for edge servers, on-prem hardware, and environments requiring real-time response. Flexible fine-tuning — LLM.co can specialize the model for legal, financial, operational or industry-specific tasks.

— LLM.co can specialize the model for legal, financial, operational or industry-specific tasks. Full data ownership — All deployments ensure client data never leaves their environment—no external APIs, logging, or shared training sets.

“Organizations are increasingly demanding private AI systems that they can deploy on their own terms,” said Eric Lamanna, VP of Operations of LLM.co. “Supporting models like VibeThinker-1.5B broadens the tooling we can bring to clients seeking high-performance private LLMs without the cost and overhead of frontier-scale systems.”

Deployment Use Cases

LLM.co now supports VibeThinker-1.5B in:

Legal AI systems

Finance & compliance workflows

Internal enterprise assistants

Edge and air-gapped environments

About LLM.co

LLM.co specializes in private, custom LLM deployments for enterprises, medical practices, financial institutions and law firms. The company builds secure, domain-tuned language models that run entirely within a client’s preferred environment—on-premises, in a private cloud, or fully air-gapped. LLM.co provides model selection, fine-tuning, infrastructure build-out, governance, observability, and long-term lifecycle management.