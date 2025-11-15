Omnia Health Group Expands Offerings As A Leading Online Mental Health Provider In The UK

Omnia Health Group , a leading online mental health provider, continues to expand its impact across the UK by delivering accessible, high-quality, and compassionate mental health and wellbeing solutions.

As part of its commitment to accessibility, Omnia Health Group offers online therapy sessions for just £10 per session, making professional, one-to-one support more affordable than ever. These sessions are delivered by fit-to-practice therapists through a secure online platform, ensuring convenience, confidentiality, and care for anyone seeking support with mental health challenges.

A core offering, the Omnia Neuro Discovery Programme, is a personalised 12-week online course designed to provide structured, holistic support. It includes an initial assessment, six weekly therapist-led group sessions, two weekly psychoeducational workshops, and one-to-one weekly coaching. The programme also features tailored group workshops, peer support, and alternative therapies, serving as either an alternative to traditional treatment or a continuation of care through the Continued Care Programme (CCP).

Omnia Health Group also operates Omnia Corporate Training, which partners with organisations to deliver workplace wellbeing initiatives, resilience programmes, and mental health awareness training, fostering healthier, more supportive work environments.

For more information about Omnia Health Group, use the contact details below: