Blue Fin Vision has confirmed a new series of international presentations for Mr Mfazo Hove – Spear’s 500 Top Recommended Ophthalmic Surgeon 2025, marking a milestone year in its enduring partnership with Zeiss Medical Technology.

Following acclaimed 2025 sessions in Budapest and Copenhagen, Mr Hove will represent the UK on the Zeiss international faculty at three major meetings in 2026: the Horizon User Meeting in Shanghai (April 17–19), the EMEA User Meeting in Istanbul (June 5–7), and the Swiss Society of Ophthalmology Congress in Lausanne (August 26–28). Each presentation will explore data-led reproducibility, AI-driven lens planning, and digital workflow synchronisation across the Blue Fin Vision network.

These confirmed KOL engagements underline the depth of the Blue Fin Vision collaboration with Zeiss Medical Technology , showcasing how identical Zeiss platforms across all sites — from Harley Street to Hatfield — eliminate inter-site variability and achieve world-class refractive accuracy. As a Zeiss KOL, Mr Hove contributes directly to the company’s innovation roadmap, advising on optical design, intraoperative guidance, and outcome analytics.

Backed by peer validation and patient trust, the clinic’s achievements have earned consecutive awards, including Doctify Outstanding Patient Care Award Winner – Blue Fin Vision, and international recognition through Tatler and Spear’s.

With over 530 verified reviews, Blue Fin Vision’s consistent results demonstrate that precision and authenticity can coexist. The clinic continues to define excellence as a Blue Fin Vision – Leading Laser, Cataract and Lens Replacement Surgery clinic, combining data transparency with human care.

Recognised by Tatler and Spear’s for excellence in eye surgery care – Blue Fin Vision, the group’s 2026 Zeiss programme confirms its global influence and commitment to advancing vision science through evidence, integrity, and innovation.

For more information about Blue Fin Vision, use the contact details below: