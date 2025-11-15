Texas Counter Fitters Demonstrates How Corporate Citizenship Builds Stronger Brands and Communities

At Texas Counter Fitters (TCF), giving back isn’t a marketing initiative, it’s a core part of how the company does business. As the world celebrates World Kindness Day, TCF is showing how a company rooted in craftsmanship can use its resources, relationships, and reach to uplift the communities it serves, proving that generosity and growth can coexist.

“Our work goes beyond what we sell,” says Chris Blackburn, CEO of Texas Counter Fitters. “If you’ve been given the chance to build something meaningful, you also have the obligation to give something meaningful back. That belief is at the heart of everything we do.”

Kindness as a Corporate Culture

At TCF, kindness is not a campaign, it’s a culture. The company actively invests in the arts, education, healing spaces, and in the lives of young people who deserve opportunity and support.

This approach reflects a broader corporate philosophy: that success is richer when shared. For TCF, that means channeling company success into meaningful partnerships and philanthropic impact across North Texas.

Rocktoberfest: When Stone Becomes a Stage for Good

Each October, Texas Counter Fitters transforms its Richardson showroom into an immersive celebration of gratitude and giving: Rocktoberfest.

The event unites clients, designers, builders, and community partners for an evening of live performances, art, and purpose. This year, the celebration culminated in a $100,000 charitable donation, with $25,000 each supporting:

Dallas Art Therapy

After8toEducate

The Stewpot

Broadway Dallas

Artwork created by participating nonprofit programs was also displayed and sold, with all proceeds returning directly to the organizations.

“We believe business should be a force for good,” adds Chris Blackburn. “If we have a platform, we’re going to use it. If we have resources, we’re going to share them. And if we’re fortunate enough to create a space that people want to experience, they should walk away knowing they were part of something that matters.”

Philanthropy with Purpose

Beyond events, Texas Counter Fitters continues to integrate kindness into its year-round operations, supporting initiatives that foster creativity, education, and inclusion.

For the company, philanthropy isn’t a side project; it’s a brand pillar. This consistent alignment of values and action helps strengthen brand trust, deepen community ties, and elevate reputation in both local and national markets.

The Lasting Kind of Kindness

While World Kindness Day may come once a year, Texas Counter Fitters proves that the most meaningful acts are the ones done consistently, not occasionally.

“Change doesn’t happen because of a single moment or event,” says Blackburn. “It happens because you choose to keep showing up. That’s what matters to us.”

By choosing kindness as both a business strategy and a way of life, TCF continues to shape a brand legacy built not just in stone, but in compassion.

About Texas Counter Fitters



Texas Counter Fitters is a leading natural stone supplier and fabricator headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Specializing in luxury countertops and surfaces, the company serves homeowners, designers, and builders across the region. Through its commitment to craftsmanship and community, TCF continues to redefine what it means to build, both in business and in life.

Visit TexasCounterFitters.com

