Aesthetically Pleasing Introduces Regenerative Aesthetic Treatments

Aesthetically Pleasing Brings Regenerative Aesthetic Treatments to St. Louis

Aesthetically Pleasing, a boutique-style aesthetic clinic founded by Crystal Alber, CRNA, APRN, is proud to offer a unique blend of regenerative aesthetic treatments aimed at achieving subtle, natural enhancements. Located in St. Louis, the clinic focuses on a personalized, client-centered approach that delivers results which leave clients feeling confident and rejuvenated.

Crystal Alber, a Board Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) and Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), established Aesthetically Pleasing in 2017 to provide regenerative, accessible, and natural-looking aesthetic treatments. With her extensive clinical background and deep knowledge of physical anatomy, she brings both precision and safety to every treatment.

“We offer our clients the opportunity to experience enhancements that promote confidence and self-love,” said Crystal Alber. “It’s about improving natural beauty and leaving our clients feeling like the best version of themselves.”

A Personal Journey That Inspires

After a distinguished career in anesthesia and serving on the frontlines of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Crystal’s life took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer at the age of 39. Despite enduring 20 chemotherapy infusions, 28 radiation treatments, and 11 surgeries in less than a year, her passion for aesthetics remained unwavering.

“My battle with cancer fueled my desire to help others feel confident and rejuvenated,” Crystal shared. “It inspired me to pursue my dream of creating a clinic where people could heal and embrace their inner strength.”

This personal journey not only deepened her commitment to helping others but also led to the founding of Aesthetically Pleasing, where Crystal combines her love for aesthetics with her mission to empower clients to look and feel their best.

Personalized Treatments for Natural, Long-Lasting Results

At Aesthetically Pleasing, every client’s treatment plan is tailored to their unique goals and needs. By building a strong rapport with clients, Crystal and her team focus on creating a plan that enhances each individual’s natural features. Their regenerative aesthetic treatments aim for subtle yet effective improvements that yield long-lasting, youthful results.

“We believe in understanding each client’s goals and crafting a treatment plan that achieves a natural, refreshed look,” Crystal explained. “Our treatments are not about changing a person’s appearance, but about enhancing their natural beauty and boosting their confidence.”

The clinic offers a variety of services including injectables, facial rejuvenation, and body contouring, all designed to help clients achieve a refreshed appearance while maintaining their natural beauty.

A Commitment to Accessibility

Aesthetically Pleasing is committed to making high-quality aesthetic treatments accessible to all. Offering budget-friendly memberships and flexible payment plans ensures that clients can achieve their desired results without compromising on safety or quality.

“We want to make aesthetic treatments accessible for everyone, without sacrificing quality,” said Crystal. “Our goal is to ensure every client receives the best care, with options that fit their budget.”

Recent Recognition: Best Aesthetic Injector in St. Louis of 2025

In recognition of her exceptional skill and artistry, Crystal Alber was recently named the Best Aesthetic Injector in St. Louis of 2025 . This prestigious award, presented by Best of Best Reviews, honors Crystal for her ability to combine her medical expertise with an artistic eye, ensuring that every client’s treatment yields natural and refined results.

Crystal’s passion for regenerative aesthetics, combined with her extensive clinical experience, has earned her a reputation as a leader in the field. As a Board Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) and Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), she is committed to delivering treatments that not only enhance appearance but also promote long-term skin health.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition,” said Crystal. “I’m dedicated to helping my clients feel confident and rejuvenated, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to do so every day.”

About Aesthetically Pleasing

Founded by Crystal Alber, Aesthetically Pleasing is a boutique-style aesthetic clinic in St. Louis. The clinic specializes in regenerative aesthetic treatments designed to enhance natural beauty while boosting confidence. Crystal’s commitment to safety, precision, and natural results has earned her recognition as one of the top injectors in the region.

Media Contact

Crystal Alber

Founder/Owner, Aesthetically Pleasing

Email: info@apstlmedspa.com

Website

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Google Review Link