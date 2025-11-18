Confidently Mommin’ Announces New Coaching Program for Parents of Neurodiverse Children

Introduction to Melissa Schulz’s New Coaching Program

Confidently Mommin’, a coaching business led by parenting expert Melissa Schulz, is launching a new program designed to support parents of strong-willed, highly sensitive, and neurodiverse children. The program blends science-backed strategies, emotional regulation techniques, and compassionate guidance to help parents manage challenging behaviors with confidence and clarity.

With over two decades of experience as a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and a Master’s degree in Counseling, Schulz has cultivated a personalized approach that draws on her expertise in behavioral science and her experiences as a mother of neurodiverse children. This program aims to empower parents to shift from frustration to understanding, providing practical tools for creating peaceful and harmonious family dynamics.

Addressing the Unique Needs of Neurodiverse Children

Parents of neurodiverse children often face challenges that can feel overwhelming. From managing meltdowns to interpreting complex emotional responses, these parents frequently lack clear, actionable guidance. Confidently Mommin’ offers a fresh approach by helping parents view behavior through a nervous system lens. Rather than relying on conventional strategies that can lead to frustration, Melissa Schulz encourages parents to recognize behavior as communication, fostering empathy and patience in their responses.

The program goes beyond typical behavior management by also equipping parents with tools for emotional regulation. This focus on co-regulation is critical during moments when children are dysregulated, enabling parents to remain calm and model the emotional responses they wish to see in their children.

The Five-Step Framework for Lasting Change



The core of the coaching program is Schulz’s proven five-step GUIDE framework, designed to help parents decode their child’s behavior and implement strategies that foster calm, confidence, and connection.

Track the specific behavior, identifying patterns to understand what’s truly happening. Understand Your Triggers: Recognize what sets off your emotions and develop strategies to stay calm in difficult situations.

Recognize what sets off your emotions and develop strategies to stay calm in difficult situations. Investigate the Cause: Look beyond the behavior to uncover the underlying needs your child is communicating.

Look beyond the behavior to uncover the underlying needs your child is communicating. Deter the Behavior: Use proactive strategies to prevent problems before they arise.

Use proactive strategies to prevent problems before they arise. Encourage Appropriate Behavior: Focus on reinforcing positive behaviors and fostering a deeper connection.

Parents are guided through each step in a way that’s scientifically informed, deeply empathetic, and centered on self-compassion. The aim is to transition from reactive parenting to a more mindful, compassionate approach that promotes lasting family connection.

A Unique Approach to Parenting Coaching

What sets Confidently Mommin’ apart from other programs is Schulz’s combination of professional expertise and personal experience. As a mother of three, including two neurodiverse children, she offers real-world insights into the daily challenges faced by parents.

“My approach is rooted in empathy,” Schulz explains. “I know what it’s like to feel overwhelmed and unsure. My goal is to provide parents with the tools they need to feel confident, not perfect, in their parenting.”

Additionally, the program includes faith-based reflection and self-compassion practices, helping parents reconnect with their inner calm and sense of purpose. This holistic approach benefits the whole family, not just the child’s behavior.

Supporting Moms with More Than Just Coaching

Beyond the new coaching program, Schulz also offers live webinars, workshops, and challenges, such as the Joyful Mom Challenge and the 5-Minute Meltdown Makeover. These programs provide parents with immediate, actionable strategies for managing the day-to-day challenges of raising neurodiverse children. These free resources are designed to offer practical tips and encouragement, helping parents begin creating change right away.

The combination of group coaching, one-on-one sessions, and online resources makes Confidently Mommin’ a comprehensive and accessible solution for parents seeking to build stronger, more connected relationships with their children.

Expanding the Reach of Confidently Mommin’

To further support families, Schulz is expanding Confidently Mommin’ to new online platforms, allowing parents across the country to benefit from her services. Through personalized coaching sessions, self-paced workshops, and free resources, Confidently Mommin’ offers parents flexible options for accessing the support they need.

“I’m on a mission to make parenting feel easier,” Schulz says. “I show parents how to stop yelling and start smiling. They can raise confident children without feeling exhausted or overwhelmed.”

Schulz’s approach isn’t just about improving how parents interact with their children. It’s about transforming the entire emotional climate of the home. By helping parents regulate their emotions and respond with empathy, they can create a ripple effect that benefits the entire family.

Recent Award Recognition

In addition to the new coaching program, Confidently Mommin’ has recently been recognized with the prestigious Best Parenting Coach in the United States for 2025 award at the Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights Schulz’s exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence in the parenting coaching field. With her unique blend of behavioral science, personal experience, and deep empathy, Schulz is setting a new standard for effective, heart-centered parenting support.

“I am deeply honored by this recognition,” Schulz says. “It validates the work we’ve been doing to help families find peace and connection. My focus has always been on offering practical tools that bring real, lasting change to parents and children.”

About Confidently Mommin’

Confidently Mommin’ was founded by Melissa Schulz, a Parenting Coach and Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) who specializes in working with parents of neurodiverse children. Schulz’s mission is to help parents of strong-willed, highly sensitive, and neurodiverse children create lasting change in their homes by equipping them with the tools they need to handle challenging behaviors with calm, clarity, and compassion. Through a combination of evidence-based strategies and heart-centered coaching, Schulz helps families transform chaos into connection.

