SelectDecks Recognized as Second Deckorators Certified Elite Deck Builder in Pittsburgh Area

SelectDecks , a family-owned deck company and award-winning deck builders in Pittsburgh, PA has earned recognition as the second Deckorators Certified Elite Deck Builder serving the greater Pittsburgh area, further establishing the company as one of the region’s premier names in custom deck design and outdoor living construction.

The Deckorators Certified Elite designation is awarded to select contractors who demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, product knowledge, and a strong reputation for building high-quality outdoor spaces. This recognition places SelectDecks among an elite group of deck builders trusted to deliver superior results using premium Deckorators materials and systems.

Based in Pittsburgh, SelectDecks has built its reputation by creating custom outdoor spaces that blend beauty, function, and long-term durability. The company specializes in custom decks, covered porches, sunrooms, patios, hardscapes, pergolas, outdoor kitchens, and complete backyard transformations. Their team proudly serves homeowners throughout the greater Pittsburgh region, including communities such as Cranberry, Wexford, Peters Township, Sewickley, Canonsburg, Gibsonia, Mars, McMurray, and Venetia.

“Being recognized as the second Deckorators Certified Elite builder in the Pittsburgh market is an exciting milestone for our team,” said owner James Baldwin. “We take tremendous pride in the work we do and the experience we provide to every homeowner. This recognition reflects the passion, craftsmanship, and dedication our team brings to every project.”

SelectDecks is known for designing outdoor spaces that are built to impress while creating places where families can gather and make memories for years to come. The company emphasizes that its commitment to quality extends beyond materials and construction. Their approach focuses on creating spaces that become a meaningful extension of the home and provide homeowners with a lasting return on their investment.

As a Deckorators Certified Elite builder, SelectDecks gains access to exclusive training, advanced product knowledge, and enhanced support from one of the leading outdoor living brands in the industry. Deckorators is nationally recognized for innovative composite decking, railing systems, deck lighting, and other outdoor living products designed to help homeowners personalize and extend their living space outdoors.

SelectDecks has become especially well-known for its premium composite deck projects, luxury elevated decks, curved decks, family-friendly outdoor spaces, and fully customized backyard environments. The company’s projects are built with a focus on craftsmanship, durability, and thoughtful design, helping homeowners create outdoor areas that are functional year-round and tailored to their lifestyle. Follow their Facebook page to see project spotlights and outdoor living / deck projects they are actively working on year round: https://www.facebook.com/SelectDecks/

Homeowners across the Pittsburgh area continue to praise SelectDecks for its professionalism, communication, quality materials, and attention to detail. Clients frequently highlight the company’s craftsmanship, efficient process, and ability to turn outdoor ideas into reality. SelectDecks has also earned strong word-of-mouth recognition across online communities, where local homeowners have recommended the company for deck construction projects in the Pittsburgh market.

With outdoor living remaining one of the fastest-growing home improvement categories, SelectDecks plans to continue expanding its services and helping more homeowners transform their backyards into personalized retreats. The company’s new Deckorators Certified Elite status further reinforces its position as one of the top deck builders in the Pittsburgh, PA area.

For more information about SelectDecks, visit their website at https://www.selectdecks.com or call (412) 345-1623.

About SelectDecks

SelectDecks is a locally-owned and operated deck builder and outdoor living specialist serving homeowners throughout the greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. The company specializes in custom deck design and construction, covered porches, pergolas, sunrooms, patios, hardscapes, outdoor kitchens, and complete backyard living spaces. Known for exceptional craftsmanship, premium materials, and personalized service, SelectDecks helps homeowners transform their outdoor areas into beautiful and functional extensions of their homes.

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