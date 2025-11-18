Liv Hospital Highlights Advancements in Nuclear Medicine Imaging and Treatment Services for International Patients

Liv Hospital has released a comprehensive overview of its diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities in Nuclear Medicine , outlining the technologies, clinical applications, and patient-care standards that position the hospital as a regional leader in molecular imaging and radionuclide therapy.

Nuclear medicine is a specialized discipline that evaluates the function and metabolism of organs using radiopharmaceuticals and advanced imaging systems. Unlike conventional imaging methods that primarily visualize anatomical structures, nuclear medicine enables physicians to detect functional changes at early stages of disease, supporting more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment planning.

Comprehensive Diagnostic Imaging

Liv Hospital provides a full spectrum of nuclear medicine imaging, including PET, SPECT, PET/CT, and SPECT/CT. These modalities are used across oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, and inflammation imaging. The techniques allow clinicians to assess metabolic activity, organ performance, disease progression, and therapeutic response.

Diagnostic applications include:

Early identification and monitoring of cancer through PET/CT and SPECT/CT

Myocardial perfusion imaging for coronary artery disease

Neurological imaging for disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s

Thyroid function testing and nodule evaluation using radioactive iodine tracers

Localization of infection and inflammation through targeted radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine

Liv Hospital’s nuclear medicine program also includes radionuclide therapy for targeted treatment of specific conditions. These therapies deliver radiation directly to diseased cells with minimal exposure to surrounding tissue.

Therapeutic procedures available at Liv Hospital include:

Radioiodine therapy (I-131) for hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancer

Lutetium-177 treatments for neuroendocrine tumors and prostate cancer

Yttrium-90 radioembolization for hepatic tumors

Bone metastasis pain-relief therapies using isotopes such as Samarium-153 and Strontium-89

The hospital’s therapeutic protocols support precision medicine by tailoring treatment based on molecular behavior, disease type, and individual patient needs.

Technology and Innovation

Liv Hospital integrates advanced hybrid imaging systems, including PET/CT, SPECT/CT, and PET/MRI, into its clinical workflows. These systems combine anatomical and functional imaging to improve diagnostic accuracy. Artificial intelligence technologies assist with image analysis, lesion detection, and quantitative assessment.

The hospital’s nuclear medicine capabilities are supported by standardized protocols, continuous staff training, and technologies designed to improve patient comfort and efficiency during diagnostic procedures.

Radiation Safety and Patient Support

All diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine procedures at Liv Hospital follow international radiation-safety guidelines. Radiopharmaceutical doses are calculated to optimize diagnostic detail while minimizing exposure. Shielding systems, monitoring protocols, and post-treatment follow-up procedures are used to ensure consistent patient protection.

Patients receive detailed guidance before and after procedures, enabling them to resume their daily activities safely and confidently.

International Patient Services

Liv Hospital continues to serve a growing number of international patients seeking advanced nuclear medicine services in Türkiye. The hospital provides multilingual support, coordinated travel arrangements, and comprehensive care pathways from initial consultation to follow-up.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is an internationally accredited medical center in Istanbul, Türkiye, offering advanced diagnostic and treatment services across multiple specialties. The hospital’s nuclear medicine program includes state-of-the-art imaging technologies, targeted radionuclide therapies, and multidisciplinary clinical support for both local and international patients.