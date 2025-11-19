Belmont Lodge and Forest Healthcare Group Celebrate The Care Workers’ Charity Care Worker of the Year 2025 Win

Belmont Lodge Care Centre , part of Forest Healthcare, is marking the extraordinary achievement of Activities Manager Dawn Harrison, who was named The Care Workers’ Charity Care Worker of the Year 2025 at a glittering ceremony hosted by The Andor Awards.

The occasion, which raised funds for The Care Workers’ Charity (CWC), aims to celebrate excellence within the care sector and to acknowledge the work and dedication of care workers and organisations across the UK who represent the highest standards.

Celebrating Dawn Harrison’s CWC Care Worker of the Year Achievement at The Andor Awards

A long-standing member of the Belmont Lodge Care Centre team, Dawn’s work has previously been recognised, having been named as a nominee at The National Care Awards 2022. Her role as Activities Manager brings enrichment and fun to the residents at the Forest Healthcare facility, a residential care centre specialising in support for older adults, post-hospital recovery, dementia care and respite.

The selection process for this new and prestigious award was based on the positive impact that care professionals make and how they enhance the quality of life for the residents they support. Judges were looking for:

Going above and beyond to improve health and well-being outcomes

Embodying respect, compassion and kindness

Making a tangible difference to the experiences of residents and colleagues

Led by Dawn, Belmont Lodge offers a busy, diverse, and accessible range of activities to ensure that all residents have opportunities to make new friends, interact, and participate in things they love, from gardening and flower arranging to musical evenings and shopping trips.

The care centre also hosts popular events to which family and friends are often welcome, including summer barbecues.

Showcasing Dawn’s work with residents in action following the awards, the Forest Healthcare centre shared a moment where she used an interactive projector to bring the stories of residents, and their treasured memories to life, encouraging them to unveil their special photos, a touching illustration of the important role care workers play that goes beyond practical and medical assistance.

Belmont Lodge Care Centre Reacts to Colleague Being Named CWC Care Worker of the Year

Speaking on behalf of Belmont Lodge, Home Manager, Anastasia Abdel-Malek said, ‘It was a fantastic evening, and an incredible honour for Dawn to have been named The Care Workers’ Charity Care Worker of the Year.

The awards themselves, held aboard the Dixie Queen on the Thames, were a celebration of the best in the care sector, and we were beyond delighted to be there to see this highly deserved recognition of the hard work and passion Dawn brings to the centre every single day.

We’d also like to congratulate every other nominee, each of whom will have been thoroughly deserving finalists in each respective category, and to thank The Andor Awards for such a fabulous evening, it’s not often we find ourselves boarding a paddle steamer and cruising along the Thames in such amazing company!’

The Background of the Inaugural Andor Awards and Care Sector Focus

The Andor Holding Group is an innovative provider of prepaid cards, including those used in care centres. These alternatives to cash transactions ensure residents retain independence over their expenses and help care teams protect the autonomy and decision-making of the individuals within their centres.

The company’s inaugural awards included a three-course meal and guest speakers on the night, raising funds for its nominated charity, The Care Workers’ Charity, with further awards scheduled for 2026.

Announcing the charitable cause, the firm noted that many care workers are being impacted by the cost-of-living crisis. The Care Workers’ Charity provides emergency and crisis support for carers, helping those working in the sector, past and present, dealing with financial and mental health challenges.

Forest Healthcare was pleased to contribute to fundraising efforts, as the group itself is already a Supporter Member and hosts ongoing projects to raise funds, including skydiving challenges. This year alone, it has already reached 615% of the fundraising target it set for itself.

Further information about The Andor Awards, Forest Healthcare Ltd, The Care Workers’ Charity and Belmont Lodge Care Centre are available through the relevant organisations’ websites.

