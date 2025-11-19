Cholsa Spa Phnom Penh Named Best Spa and Massage Destination for 2025

Award-Winning Wellness Experience in Phnom Penh

Cholsa Spa Phnom Penh, formerly known as Aqua Spa, has earned the esteemed recognition of “ Best Spa and Massage in Phnom Penh of 2025 ” at the Evergreen Awards. This accolade underscores the spa’s commitment to delivering a premium wellness experience. Known for its seamless integration of traditional Khmer healing methods with modern Japanese techniques, Cholsa Spa offers a holistic approach to relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being.

In addition to this latest honor, Cholsa Spa also secured the Spa & Wellness Travel & Hospitality Award for 2024/25. These recognitions position Cholsa Spa as a leader in the wellness industry, offering luxurious experiences accessible to all guests.

A Tranquil Sanctuary for Relaxation and Wellness

Cholsa Spa has long been recognized as a top destination for wellness, relaxation, and stress relief in Phnom Penh. With a tranquil atmosphere and elegantly designed interiors, it provides an oasis where guests can escape the stresses of daily life. Whether visiting for a quick rejuvenating treatment or a more comprehensive wellness package, guests enjoy personalized care designed to promote both physical and mental health.

The spa’s treatments are carefully curated to meet individual needs, combining rejuvenating therapies like the Japanese Head Spa, hot stone massages, aromatherapy, and body scrubs. All services are delivered with a focus on holistic wellness, ensuring each guest experiences relaxation tailored to their specific preferences.

A Unique Fusion of Khmer Tradition and Japanese Techniques

What sets Cholsa Spa apart is its unique fusion of traditional Khmer healing practices and modern Japanese wellness techniques. Signature treatments, such as the deeply relaxing Khmer massage and the Japanese Head Spa, deliver exceptional relaxation benefits. The latter employs specialized scalp rituals to clear mental tension and promote clarity.

Highly skilled therapists combine local expertise with international wellness practices, ensuring each treatment is delivered with care and precision. The use of organic oils and scrubs further enhances the therapeutic benefits of each session, leaving guests with a sense of renewal.

A Reputation Built on Client Satisfaction

Cholsa Spa’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its stellar reputation and client satisfaction. With a Google rating of 4.6/5, the spa consistently earns praise for its exceptional service and welcoming environment. Guests appreciate the professional staff and high-quality treatments, with many highlighting the tranquil atmosphere that supports an overall sense of calm.

One client commented, “I absolutely loved the head and shoulder massage. It was incredibly relaxing and left me feeling light and calm. Truly a wonderful experience!” Another shared, “The staff at Cholsa Spa were incredibly professional and welcoming. The service was amazing, and I left feeling completely rejuvenated.”

An Award-Winning Wellness Destination

Cholsa Spa’s exceptional services and dedication to wellness were recently recognized at the Spa & Wellness Travel & Hospitality Awards, where the spa was honored with the prestigious award for 2024/25. This accolade further cements Cholsa Spa’s reputation as one of the finest wellness destinations in Phnom Penh, offering luxurious treatments at an accessible price.

Cholsa Spa has also earned the “Best Spa and Massage in Phnom Penh of 2025” award from the Evergreen Awards, a prestigious recognition acknowledging the spa’s outstanding blend of traditional and modern therapies. This recognition highlights Cholsa Spa’s commitment to providing an unparalleled wellness experience, which has been a key factor in its growing popularity among locals and international visitors alike.

Luxurious Yet Affordable Wellness

Cholsa Spa is dedicated to providing an affordable luxury wellness experience. Whether it’s a rejuvenating massage or a complete spa package, guests can enjoy world-class treatments without breaking the bank. The spa’s high-quality services, combined with its commitment to customer satisfaction, have made it a top choice for both local residents and international travelers.

Guests can conveniently book appointments online or through WhatsApp, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish. Cholsa Spa continues to build a loyal clientele, thanks to its personalized approach to wellness and commitment to excellence.

About Cholsa Spa Phnom Penh

Cholsa Spa Phnom Penh is a premier wellness destination combining modern luxury with traditional Khmer healing techniques. The spa offers a range of treatments, including Khmer massage, Japanese Head Spa, herbal compress therapy, and beauty treatments. Located in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Tompoung area, Cholsa Spa remains a popular choice for both locals and international visitors.

For more information, visit www.cholsaspa.com or follow Cholsa Spa on social media for updates on services and promotions.

Media Contact



Cholsa Spa Phnom Penh

Phone: +85511736868

Email: cholsaspa@gmail.com

Website

Social Media: