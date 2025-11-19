Live Your Ten Introduces The Parent Driven Fitness Brand Redefining Performance for Modern Professionals

In today’s high-performance world, working parents are facing unprecedented demands, managing careers, raising families, and striving for health, all within the same 24 hours. For Justin and Allison, co-founders of Live Your Ten, that reality sparked a business revolution that’s transforming how ambitious moms and dads approach fitness, energy, and mindset.



Their mission: to give high-performing parents a system to thrive, not just survive.



A Transformational Approach

Both longtime corporate professionals and parents of two, Justin and Allison spent more than a decade helping clients chase fitness goals while juggling their own. Over time, a clear market gap emerged, one that most of the industry overlooked.

“The fitness world was designed for people with time to burn,” says Justin. “Parents who lead teams, run businesses, and raise kids need a different framework, one that integrates with their life, not competes with it.”

Recognizing that gap, the pair built Live Your Ten, a performance-driven system engineered for the realities of modern parenthood. The program merges metabolic science, mindset coaching, and efficient strength training into a model that helps parents achieve elite results in less than four hours per week.

The IGNITE Method: Science Meets Sustainability

At the heart of the brand lies The IGNITE Method, Live Your Ten’s proprietary system that blends metabolic optimization, performance psychology, and individualized nutrition. Unlike restrictive plans and time-heavy routines, IGNITE uses data from bloodwork and body composition scans to create precise, sustainable strategies for fat loss, energy restoration, and muscle growth.

“The science gives us the roadmap,” explains Allison. “But the mindset is what makes it last. We don’t just teach parents how to train, we teach them how to think like high performers in every area of life.”

This data-driven, mindset-first approach has set Live Your Ten apart in an oversaturated wellness market, positioning it as a premium coaching brand for professionals who value results, time efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

Mindset: The Competitive Advantage

Performance psychology is the secret weapon behind the brand’s client transformations. By integrating mindset coaching, Live Your Ten helps parents overcome self-sabotage, all-or-nothing thinking, and guilt around prioritizing personal health, the same cognitive barriers that limit leadership potential in business and life.

“All the data in the world won’t change your body if your mindset stays the same,” says Justin. “We coach parents to operate with clarity, confidence, and consistency, the same traits that make them successful leaders at work.”

Proven Results and Market Impact

Since launch, Live Your Ten has guided more than 500 parents through measurable transformations, resulting in 10,000+ pounds of fat lost, increased energy, and improved mental performance. Clients include parents, executives, entrepreneurs, educators, and professionals across multiple industries.

What makes the brand stand out isn’t just the outcomes, it’s the operational model. By blending high-touch digital coaching, scalable systems, and mindset integration, Live Your Ten represents a new category of health optimization: Performance Wellness for Parents.

Built by Parents, for Parents

As parents themselves, Justin and Allison have lived the problem they set out to solve. Their authenticity and results-driven system have made Live Your Ten a growing force in the wellness industry, attracting both clients and strategic partners interested in the intersection of family, fitness, and performance.

“We built this company out of necessity,” says Allison. “We were tired of choosing between family, work, and health. Now, we’re proving that with the right system, parents can excel in all three.”

About Live Your Ten

Live Your Ten is a parent-focused fitness and performance coaching brand helping high-achieving moms and dads lose fat, build muscle, and reclaim their energy, all in under four hours per week. Through its signature IGNITE Method, which combines metabolic analysis, customized strength training, nutrition planning, and mindset coaching, Live Your Ten empowers parents to thrive in fitness, family, and leadership.

Media Contact



Justin & Allison

Founders & CEO, Live Your Ten

Email: liveyourtenclub@gmail.com

Instagram: @liveyourten

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Liveyourtenclub

LinkedIn: Live Your Ten LinkedIn