Snapchat Rolls Out ‘Topic Chats’ to Support Public Conversations

New Feature Opens Group Discussions While Keeping Profiles Private

Snapchat introduced “Topic Chats,” a feature that allows users to participate in public discussions around shared interests such as Formula 1 and the reality series “Below Deck.” The company said Topic Chats expand beyond its long-standing focus on private messaging while maintaining strict privacy controls. Display names will appear next to messages, but profiles will remain inaccessible to anyone who is not already a friend. Display names also cannot be used as searchable identifiers.

Safety Measures Include LLM-Based Moderation and Community Standards Enforcement

Snapchat told TechCrunch it will use large language model technology and other safeguards to monitor Topic Chats for safety and rule compliance. All messages must follow Snapchat’s Community Guidelines, and users can report inappropriate content. The company said it will take enforcement actions, including issuing warnings or blocking accounts, when violations occur.

Feature Encourages Discovery Through Friends’ Activity and Related Videos

Users will be able to see which Topic Chats their friends have joined, a design choice Snapchat says will help people find shared interests. Topic Chats will also surface relevant Spotlight videos, the platform’s short-form clips similar to TikTok posts. Before this launch, Snapchat’s only space for public discussion existed in Spotlight comment sections.

Inspired by Rising Engagement in Public Comments

Snapchat said it created Topic Chats after observing high engagement in public comments on Spotlight and other parts of the app. The company wrote in a blog post that as users share billions of Snaps each day, they increasingly want ways to talk publicly about trending topics and events.

Rollout Begins in Canada, New Zealand, and the U.S.

Users in Canada, New Zealand, and the United States will begin seeing Topic Chats across the app in the coming weeks. The feature will appear in Chat shortcuts, in search results, on the Stories page, and alongside Spotlight videos. A large yellow “Join the Chat” button on Stories or Spotlight content will let users enter a chatroom. Snapchat said messages in Topic Chats will be retained for up to five years.

