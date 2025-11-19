Google Launches Gemini 3 With New Coding App and Record Benchmark Scores

Newest Foundation Model Becomes Available Through Gemini App and AI Search

Google released Gemini 3 on Tuesday, introducing its most advanced foundation model to date. The rollout makes the model immediately accessible through the Gemini app and Google’s AI search interface. The launch arrives seven months after Gemini 2.5 and follows a rapid sequence of releases across the industry, with OpenAI’s GPT 5.1 debuting last week and Anthropic’s Sonnet 4.5 arriving two months ago.

Deepthink Variant Coming for Google AI Ultra Subscribers

Google said a more research-focused version of the model, Gemini 3 Deepthink, will be offered to Google AI Ultra subscribers after it completes additional rounds of safety testing. Tulsee Doshi, Google’s head of product for Gemini, said the new model shows a “massive jump in reasoning,” adding that it responds with depth and nuance not seen in prior versions.

Millions of Users and Developers Already Engaged With the Platform

Google said the Gemini app has more than 650 million monthly active users. The company added that 13 million software developers have integrated Gemini models into their workflows.

Google Introduces Gemini-Powered Coding Environment Called Antigravity

Alongside the base model, Google released Antigravity, a Gemini-powered coding interface offering multi-pane, agentic coding similar to IDEs such as Cursor 2.0 or Warp. Antigravity combines a prompt window, a command-line interface, and a browser pane that displays the output of the coding agent’s edits. DeepMind CTO Koray Kavukcuoglu said the agent can operate across the editor, terminal, and browser to support application development.

