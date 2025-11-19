DMR News

Hank Green’s Focus Friend Named Google Play’s App of the Year

Nov 19, 2025

Nov 19, 2025

Productivity App Uses a Virtual Companion to Encourage Screen-Time Control
Focus Friend, a screen-time management tool created by YouTuber and entrepreneur Hank Green, was named Google Play’s app of the year. The app, launched in August, blocks access to distracting phone apps while motivating users through a virtual companion — a small cartoon bean that knits socks and scarves. These knitted items can later be exchanged for decorations for the bean’s room, offering a gameplay-style reward system tied to sustained focus sessions.

App Surges in Popularity Across Platforms
The concept is based on the idea that users may be more consistent with screen-time limits if they feel responsible for another character, even a fictional one that reacts to interruptions. The app quickly gained traction, reaching No. 1 on Apple’s App Store shortly after release. On Android, Focus Friend has exceeded one million installs, according to its Google Play listing. Google described it as a cute, helpful tool that encourages people to disconnect.

Recognition Comes During a Year Dominated by AI Apps
The recognition of Focus Friend stands out during a year when AI apps frequently dominated app store rankings. On Google Play, OpenAI’s ChatGPT holds the top position, followed by the company’s video app Sora. Other leading apps include TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, Temu, and GoWish — platforms often designed to drive engagement and repeat use.

Google Announces Additional Category Winners Across Apps and Games
Google also named winners across several categories for 2025. Trading card title Pokémon TCG Pocket won best game, Luminar was selected as the best multi-device app, and Disney Speedstorm was awarded best multi-device game. Additional winners include:

Best Apps

Best Games



