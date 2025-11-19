DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Emm Raises $9 Million to Develop One of the First Smart Menstrual Cups With Built-In Sensor Technology

ByJolyen

Nov 19, 2025

Emm Raises $9 Million to Develop One of the First Smart Menstrual Cups With Built-In Sensor Technology

Startup Unveils Smart Menstrual Cup After Five Years of Development
Emm raised a $9 million seed round to support the launch of what its founder Jenny Button describes as one of the world’s first smart menstrual cups. Button said the idea began during the COVID lockdown, when she noticed that wearable devices like the Oura ring and Whoop band provided detailed insights but offered no information about reproductive or menstrual health. She contacted an engineer at Dyson, began prototyping, and spent five years refining the design through thousands of iterations and extended user testing.

Product Uses Embedded Sensors to Collect Menstrual Health Data
The menstrual cup functions similarly to existing silicone cups that store menstrual fluid, but Emm’s version contains ultra-thin sensor technology designed to gather data about cycle patterns. Button said she believes the device could support research, diagnosis, and treatment of menstrual and reproductive health conditions.

Potential Applications Include Conditions That Are Common but Hard to Diagnose
Femtech founders have noted that menstrual blood remains an overlooked source of information that may reveal insights not available through traditional blood tests. Button said one in ten women experiences endometriosis, a condition that often takes seven to ten years to diagnose. She said the slow diagnosis timeline reflects limited clinical data and insufficient tools to track menstrual health reliably. She added that one in three women faces severe reproductive health issues during their lives.

Data Practices Include Encryption, Two-Factor Authentication, and Anonymization
The company says data collected through the Emm app will be encrypted, stored securely, and protected with two-factor authentication. Button said the information will always be anonymized or pseudonymized so personal identifiers are removed or replaced with codes, and accessible only to Emm staff who need it for product functions.

Seed Round Backed by Investors With Experience in Wearables and Diagnostics
The seed round was led by Lunar Ventures. Other participants include Alumni Ventures, which previously backed Oura, along with The Labcorp Venture Fund and BlueLion Global. Button described the raise as “strategic,” saying she secured the lead investor through her network. Funds will support the UK launch next year. The company says its waitlist has surpassed 30,000 pre-orders.

Company Plans U.S. Expansion and Broader Health Applications
Capital will also go toward research and development as Emm prepares for international expansion, including U.S. market entry targeted for early 2027. Button said menstrual health is only the starting point and that she envisions future applications in diagnosis, digital care tools, and therapeutics. She said the company aims to help users advocate for themselves, accelerate diagnosis timelines, and provide tools to manage personal health.

Featured image credits: Freepik

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Funeral.com Rebrands to Offer Curated Memorial Urns and Cremation Jewelry for Modern Families
Nov 19, 2025 Ethan Lin
Lockology Locksmith Brings Mobile Security Solutions Across Oakland and East Bay
Nov 19, 2025 Ethan Lin
Cain Law Announces Founder and Managing Attorney Monty L. Cain’s Interview on Rankings.io Podcast
Nov 19, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801