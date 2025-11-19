Emm Raises $9 Million to Develop One of the First Smart Menstrual Cups With Built-In Sensor Technology

Startup Unveils Smart Menstrual Cup After Five Years of Development

Emm raised a $9 million seed round to support the launch of what its founder Jenny Button describes as one of the world’s first smart menstrual cups. Button said the idea began during the COVID lockdown, when she noticed that wearable devices like the Oura ring and Whoop band provided detailed insights but offered no information about reproductive or menstrual health. She contacted an engineer at Dyson, began prototyping, and spent five years refining the design through thousands of iterations and extended user testing.

Product Uses Embedded Sensors to Collect Menstrual Health Data

The menstrual cup functions similarly to existing silicone cups that store menstrual fluid, but Emm’s version contains ultra-thin sensor technology designed to gather data about cycle patterns. Button said she believes the device could support research, diagnosis, and treatment of menstrual and reproductive health conditions.

Potential Applications Include Conditions That Are Common but Hard to Diagnose

Femtech founders have noted that menstrual blood remains an overlooked source of information that may reveal insights not available through traditional blood tests. Button said one in ten women experiences endometriosis, a condition that often takes seven to ten years to diagnose. She said the slow diagnosis timeline reflects limited clinical data and insufficient tools to track menstrual health reliably. She added that one in three women faces severe reproductive health issues during their lives.

Data Practices Include Encryption, Two-Factor Authentication, and Anonymization

The company says data collected through the Emm app will be encrypted, stored securely, and protected with two-factor authentication. Button said the information will always be anonymized or pseudonymized so personal identifiers are removed or replaced with codes, and accessible only to Emm staff who need it for product functions.

Seed Round Backed by Investors With Experience in Wearables and Diagnostics

The seed round was led by Lunar Ventures. Other participants include Alumni Ventures, which previously backed Oura, along with The Labcorp Venture Fund and BlueLion Global. Button described the raise as “strategic,” saying she secured the lead investor through her network. Funds will support the UK launch next year. The company says its waitlist has surpassed 30,000 pre-orders.

Company Plans U.S. Expansion and Broader Health Applications

Capital will also go toward research and development as Emm prepares for international expansion, including U.S. market entry targeted for early 2027. Button said menstrual health is only the starting point and that she envisions future applications in diagnosis, digital care tools, and therapeutics. She said the company aims to help users advocate for themselves, accelerate diagnosis timelines, and provide tools to manage personal health.

Featured image credits: Freepik

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.