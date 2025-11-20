Rise Surpasses $1 Billion in Total Payroll Volume

Leading hybrid payroll and global workforce payment platform Rise has officially passed the $1 billion mark in total payroll volume, a defining milestone in the company’s history, representing a checkpoint in attempts to modernize paying staff in the modern global economy. Incredibly, this achievement comes only 9 months after the solution hit the $500 million payment milestone, revealing how keen its clients are to manage remote staff and payroll more effectively.

Over $450m of this $1B was withdrawn in stablecoins, according to the platform, showing the real-world demand for hybrid payments around the globe. Companies want the ability to pay in a combination of crypto and fiat to satisfy the requirements of cross-border teams.

“International staff now expect more freedom and choice in the form of payment they receive,” explains CEO and co-founder of Rise, Hugo Finkelstein. “Seeing payroll clients withdraw more than $450 million in stablecoins is a nice trend for the future and we hope it continues.”

Rise’s growth is being fuelled by the shift in borderless hiring and working, made possible via international payment systems and cloud computing. As a platform, Rise taps into this trend, offering multi-account support and payment flexibility through smart contract automation. Client firms can trigger payments based on a variety of conditions and initiate recurring schedules or payment streams, according to their requirements.

Built into the systems is a sophisticated global compliance layer. Rise’s KYC and tax features are compatible in over 190 countries globally, dovetailing with RiseID, its on-chain professional identity verification system for secure authentication.

Rise’s ascendency in 2025 is palpable but not surprising, according to the platform. Old payroll methods involving bank wires were often clunky and local, and didn’t provide stakeholders with the flexibility they needed for global payments. Rigid banking rails meant that employees had to accept established structures, without much room for negotiation. With Rise, though, employers can leverage the blockchain and bypass many old-fashioned banking constraints, giving their staff more options to thrive in the global economy.

About Rise

Rise’s international workforce payment and hybrid payroll platform is the ultimate in flexibility, enabling businesses to pay their teams in local fiat currencies, stablecoins, and regular cryptocurrencies. The solution is 100% compliant and applicable in over 190 countries globally.

