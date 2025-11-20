Atlas Law Center Awards Inaugural 2025 Consumer Law Scholarship Honoring Professor

Atlas Law Center has awarded the Inaugural Atlas Consumer Law Scholarship to Alexis Self. The scholarship serves as a recognition of Self’s dedication to workers’ rights and social justice while honoring Professor Ariana R. Levinson’s influential work in labor and employment law.

The Chicago-based firm practices both employment and consumer law. It has created the scholarship to strengthen its partnership with Brandeis School of Law and celebrate Professor Levinson’s contributions to the field. Levinson serves as the Frost Brown Todd Professor of Law at the University of Louisville.

Atlas Law Center’s connection to Brandeis School of Law began in 2022 when the firm hired Chad Eisenback, who earned both his undergraduate degree and law degree from the University of Louisville. Eisenback’s continued engagement with his alma mater helped foster a meaningful relationship between the firm and Professor Levinson.

The scholarship selection process emphasized candidates who demonstrate exceptional commitment to workers’ rights and social justice causes—values that align with both Professor Levinson’s teaching and Atlas Law Center’s practice areas.

As an employment law attorney Chicago firm, Atlas Law Center handles workplace disputes involving wage violations, discrimination, harassment, and wrongful termination. The firm’s employment law practice complements its work as a consumer law firm Chicago practice, where attorneys fight against creditor harassment, identity theft, and violations of consumer protection laws.

Atlas Law Center’s scholarship has influenced labor and employment law discourse for years. Her research examines workplace issues ranging from wage and hour disputes to discrimination and workers’ organizing rights. Students who take her courses often pursue careers advocating for employee rights and workplace fairness—areas where Atlas Law Center’s attorneys work daily.

The scholarship creation reflects Atlas Law Center’s broader commitment to legal education and professional development. Beyond financial support, the firm provides mentorship opportunities and practical experience to law students exploring consumer and employment law careers.

The team has supported the Brandeis School of Law relationship with Atlas Law Center since 2022, when the firm began recruiting from the school. The partnership has grown to include faculty collaboration, student employment opportunities, and now philanthropic support through the scholarship program.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to a Brandeis School of Law student who demonstrates commitment to consumer protection or workers’ rights advocacy. Selection criteria include academic performance, extracurricular involvement in relevant legal issues, and career goals aligned with employment or consumer law practice.

For Atlas Law Center, the scholarship represents an investment in the legal profession’s future while honoring an educator who has shaped how law students understand workplace justice. Professor Levinson’s teaching emphasizes practical application of labor law principles, preparing students for careers where they’ll advocate for employees facing workplace violations.

