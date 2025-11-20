SEO.co Expands SEO Audit Services to Include Advanced AI & LLM Visibility Audits

SEO.co, a leader in enterprise search engine optimization and digital growth strategy, today announced a major expansion of its SEO audit services to include a comprehensive suite of AI and Large Language Model (LLM) Visibility Audits. This new framework is designed to help companies understand exactly how they are represented, referenced, and ranked inside the world’s most influential AI-driven platforms—including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Copilot, Perplexity, and emerging models shaping the future of search.

“AI-driven search is no longer optional—it’s foundational,” said Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co. “Every brand is already being indexed, interpreted, and summarized by LLMs, whether they’re aware of it or not. Our role is to ensure the information being generated about them is accurate, trustworthy, and competitive. This expansion represents the biggest shift in SEO since the rise of mobile search.”

AI is Reshaping How Consumers Discover Brands

Consumers and decision-makers now rely heavily on AI systems to research, compare, and validate products and services. Unlike traditional search results, these systems generate direct, authoritative answers, creating both unprecedented opportunity—and significant risk—for companies.

Generative AI tools may:

Omit a brand entirely

Present inaccurate, outdated, or fabricated information

Misrepresent pricing, services, or leadership

Recommend competitors without clear rationale

Fail to connect important brand entities

Provide inconsistent or incomplete brand summaries

“The companies winning today aren’t just optimizing for Google,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at SEO.co. “They’re optimizing for every system that influences buying decisions. AI models now sit upstream from the customer journey, shaping perception before a prospect ever reaches your website. Our expanded audit gives clients the intelligence they need to correct misrepresentations, improve recommendations, and strengthen authority across AI-powered platforms.”

Inside the Expanded SEO.co AI & LLM Visibility Audit

SEO.co’s audit expansion introduces a highly detailed evaluation of brand presence across generative AI systems. Key components include:

AI Mention Frequency Analysis

How often a brand is mentioned or recommended across the major AI tools, and how mention share compares to competitors.

Brand Accuracy & Risk Review

A systematic check for factual correctness regarding services, pricing, locations, leadership, policies, compliance statements, and industry positioning.

Competitive Recommendation Benchmarking

Identifies which competitors AI platforms recommend instead—and why.

LLM Training Data Footprint Assessment

Analyzes the strength and depth of a brand’s representation across public sources commonly used in model training, including news websites, publisher networks, knowledge bases, and open data repositories.

E-E-A-T & Entity Optimization Audit

Evaluates structured data, schema markup, entity relationships, knowledge graph visibility, and authority signals that influence AI-generated content.

AI Safety & Hallucination Exposure Testing

Pinpoints where AI models are hallucinating or providing misleading or damaging brand statements.

Remediation & Optimization Roadmap

A detailed, prioritized plan to enhance AI visibility, improve accuracy, increase citation frequency, and strengthen LLM trust signals.

Why This Matters to Modern Marketing Teams

With the rapid adoption of AI assistants—whether embedded in mobile devices, browsers, search engines, or enterprise software—brands must now “optimize for AI” with the same rigor they once applied to traditional SEO.

“AI visibility is now a core pillar of digital marketing,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at SEO.co. “If an AI system misrepresents your brand—or worse, doesn’t know your brand exists—customer trust erodes instantly. Marketers now have to manage not just their search presence, but their AI presence. Our enhanced audit suite empowers teams to take control of their brand narrative across platforms used by millions of consumers every day.”

This shift is especially significant for industries where trust, accuracy, and expertise are foundational to decision-making, including:

SaaS and technology

Real estate

Financial and professional services

Healthcare and medtech

Legal services

DTC brands

B2B industrials

Multi-location businesses and franchises

SEO.co’s expanded audits give these organizations the visibility and insights required to correct misinformation, reinforce authority, and capture competitive advantage across AI-driven discovery channels.

Availability and Implementation

The expanded AI & LLM Visibility Audit offerings are available immediately to:

New SEO.co clients

Existing SEO.co customers seeking enhanced AI optimization

Agencies leveraging SEO.co’s white-label programs

Enterprise organizations requiring quarterly or monthly assessment

SEO.co also provides optional monitoring to track how a brand’s AI presence evolves over time as models update, retrain, and incorporate new public datasets.

About SEO.co

SEO.co is an industry-leading digital marketing firm specializing in advanced SEO strategy, enterprise content development, technical optimization, link acquisition, and audit-based performance improvement, including LLM SEO services. Since 2009, the firm has helped Fortune 500 companies, mid-market organizations, and high-growth startups accelerate search performance and digital visibility. SEO.co also offers an expanding suite of SEO tools and white-label solutions deployed by agencies worldwide.