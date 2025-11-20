DMR News

Camp Social Announces Official Launch of New Website

Nov 20, 2025

54826238385 ba691d7c83 k Camp Social, a popular adult summer camp for women, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its brand-new website ahead of its 2026 adult summer camp season.

Having previously been hosted on its sister company’s website, Hot and Social, the new website showcases everything the camp has to offer, from the range of exciting activities, cozy cabins, and chef-prepared meals to what makes Camp Social’s 3-day sleepaway camp a weekend filled with adventure, fun, and relaxation for women around the world.

“Camp Social is a women’s-only sleep away camp weekend that brings over 300 women from around the world together to connect IRL,” said a spokesperson for campsocial.com. “99% arrive solo, and 100% leave as friends. It’s part nostalgia, part utopia and complete magic. Expect the best weekend of your adult life-filled with laughter, friendship, and maybe a few happy tears.”

Located in Equinunk, Pennsylvania at a lakeside property with stunning views and all the nostalgic touches of summer camp, Camp Social includes 3 Days, 2 Nights accommodation, with all meals, snacks and drinks, including fireside s’mores, and cocktails (or mocktails), along with Camp Social Merch and a Luxe Swag Bag packed with skincare, snacks, and goodies from favorite partner brands.

From archery, arts n’ crafts, hikes, and friendship bracelets to cold plunging down the waterslide, pickleball, tie dye, ropes, and meditation, every activity at the Adult Summer Camp empowers attendees to feel connected, inspired, and alive. Campers can craft their own unique schedule to create a life-changing experience that brings them the most joy, while making new friends and memories.

Whether 22 or 62, Camp Social was built for women who want to meet new friends in a real, fun, feel-like-a-kid-again space. Designed to make meeting girlfriends of all ages easy and fun, most attendees show up solo to leave space for making those new, genuine connections. Everyone is bunked by age in general housing, with the option for a private room also available. However, as Camp Social is an activity-based camp, there is an opportunity to make friends at every turn, during every activity, and at every meal.

With the sleepaway camp for women built on kindness and inclusivity, the trained staff and counsellors ensure every moment feels welcoming and that everyone always has a built-in crew to join. All attendees simply need to show up with a smile and a willingness to meet new friends to enjoy an extraordinary experience bursting with happiness, creativity, and community.

Camp Social invites those interested in connecting and letting go of everyday stresses to visit its new website today to join the waitlist or grab their spot for the next session.

About Camp Social

Founded by Liv Schreiber, Camp Social is an adult summer camp for women. A 3-day sleepaway camp that is all about connecting and letting go of everyday stresses. Camp Social offers a weekend filled with adventure, fun, and relaxation for women around the world.

More Information

To learn more about Camp Social and its official launch of the brand-new website, please visit https://campsocial.com/.

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

