New Chapters Celebrates 10 Years of Foster Care in Shropshire

Shropshire-based independent fostering agency New Chapters Fostercare (NCF) celebrated its tenth anniversary in operation last October. The milestone represents more than a decade of commitment to providing children and young people with stable homes in caring families across the county and in the city of Telford.

As New Chapters Fostercare in Shropshire marks its 10th year , it is keen to share the story of its success. Founded in 2014 by directors Craig Walton, Martin George, and Rosie Cavalot, the organisation started out with just five founding foster households. Since then, it has grown to more than 40 foster homes and over 47 children and young people in care, with plans to add up to six new children and carers each year for the foreseeable future.

The agency has a track record of success and has been repeatedly recognised for its contribution to the community. For example, it received a “Good” rating in 2015 by Ofsted, later improving to “Outstanding” in 2020 and 2024. Inspectors were impressed by New Chapters’ commitment to the cause.

“Managers, staff and foster carers demonstrate a huge amount of passion, ambition and commitment to ensuring that children achieve the best outcomes possible and improve their life chances. Children benefit from a stable, happy family life,” according to the inspectors.

Strategic director, Craig Walton, says the high Ofsted ratings reflect how New Chapters Fostercare is run:

“Our most recent Ofsted inspection is testament to the excellent relationship between staff members and in turn with our foster carers,” said Craig Walton, strategic director. “Our shared value base and focus on what is right for the child rather than how to make more money has helped us through some challenging times. There are fewer and fewer foster carers coming forward to offer stable home lives to an increasing number of young people, some with complex needs. For example, exacerbated by the rise in abuse, child sexual exploitation, County Lines and domestic violence, the demand for foster placements has increased nearly threefold, in the area since the covid pandemic, all while the squeeze on local authority budgets creates additional external pressures.”

Looking to the future, NCF wants to grow its in-house support services and ensure more foster carers receive the expert guidance they need. The directors see it as part of their mission and that of the team to ensure children in NCF’s care can lead privileged and extraordinary lives.

