The Canadian Recovery Collective Creates A New Option for Substance Abuse Recovery

The Canadian Recovery Collective , a virtual platform for substance abuse professionals and patients, is now offering a new option for victims in Canada. The new holistic telehealth service will be a first, offering a simple interface for patients to become familiar with their addiction professional, plus a raft of downloadable and support services for ongoing assistance. Led by registered psychotherapist Katie Schermerhorn, who has an extensive education background in addiction, the team hopes the new set of tools will be more flexible and effective than standard approaches.

“We’re proud to be announcing a holistic virtual service for our patients,” explains Schermerhorn. “This unique approach will provide all the tools patients need to manage and treat substance abuse and misuse issues in their lives, helping them reclaim their true selves. Nothing quite like this has existed before for Canadians in need.”

Specifically, clients will benefit from a range of counselling services and resources designed for them and their families. Professionals at The Canadian Recovery Collective will now offer high-quality, trauma-informed support throughout all Canadian territories, with templates of checklists and journals available for download.

Professionals using the collective will benefit from this new approach, too. The added resources will enable them to meet with clients in a way that’s compatible with their needs and today’s expectations. Patients get a simple interface that allows more direct connections with professionals with easy virtual appointment booking.

About The Canadian Recovery Collective

The Canadian Recovery Collective’s mission is to leverage this approach to ensure trauma-informed addiction care is available across Canada, reducing patient barriers while honouring dignity and diversity. It believes in walking alongside Canadians in their recovery journeys, working toward hope and human connection, not just sobriety.

