Flybox® Raises $400,000.00 in Private Angel Round Led by Waste Industry Veteran Philip Simpson

Investment ushers in a new era for the insect sector as Flybox® advances its Insect Waste Management model, with recognition as a global finalist in the FoodTech Challenge.

Flybox®, a UK-based technology company pioneering Insect Waste Management (IWM), has raised $400,000.00 in a private angel round led by Philip Simpson, a veteran of the UK waste and recycling sector. The investment marks a key milestone in Flybox®’s mission to redefine the role of insects in sustainable waste recovery and signals growing investor confidence in its distributed waste-to-value systems.

Simpson, who joins Flybox® as Non-Executive Chairman, previously held senior leadership roles at SARIA UK, one of the world’s largest organic waste management companies. He was instrumental in developing SAIRA’s waste-to-energy portfolio, including the creation of ReFood, the UK’s largest food waste recycling and biogas business. His appointment brings deep sector knowledge and strategic leadership to Flybox® as it scales its modular IWM technology.

“Flybox® has a compelling vision for Insect Waste Management that aligns with my long-standing commitment to sustainable innovation,” said Philip Simpson, Non-Executive Chairman. “IWM represents a major step change in how we process organic waste and produce valuable new proteins and fertiliser.”

Unlike traditional insect farming operations that rely on large, centralised facilities, Flybox® deploys compact, decentralised systems installed close to feedstock sources. These modular units enable food and waste operators to convert organic by-products into protein and fertiliser on site, reducing transport costs, emissions, and dependency on large factories.

Already operating across the UK, Europe, and Africa, Flybox® systems are helping reduce landfill dependency and strengthen circular economies through local resource recovery. This waste-led approach combines biological efficiency with industrial practicality, offering a scalable, low-carbon alternative that integrates directly into existing waste infrastructure.

The model represents a defining shift for the wider insect sector, ushering in a new era that moves beyond “insect farming” toward a distributed framework of Insect Waste Management. As several large-scale insect protein ventures restructure or scale back, Flybox®’s pragmatic focus on accessibility and resilience provides a sustainable path forward for commercialising insect technology.

The funding round was led by the Angel Investor Network with support from Greenbackers Investment Capital, both recognised for backing high-growth environmental ventures. Their participation further validates Flybox®’s approach as both commercially viable and sustainable.

“This is an important moment for us and for the wider insect sector,” said Larry Kotch, CEO and Co-Founder of Flybox®. “Where others have scaled too fast, we have focused on technology that fits within existing waste systems. Our compact, adaptable units provide operators with real flexibility. With Philip’s experience and the support of investors like Greenbackers, we are well positioned to deliver measurable value for waste and food producers worldwide.”

The company’s innovation has also earned international recognition. Flybox® was recently named one of ten global finalists in the FoodTech Challenge 3.0, announced at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York. The competition celebrates breakthrough technologies that strengthen food security and sustainability in resource-limited regions, underscoring Flybox®’s potential to transform organic waste management globally.

With new investment, strengthened leadership, and growing international recognition, Flybox® is poised to drive the next phase of growth in the insect sector, built on practicality, environmental value, and measurable impact.

About Flybox®

Flybox® is a UK-based technology company focused on Insect Waste Management (IWM). By engineering modular, scalable systems that harness insect bioconversion, Flybox® enables food and waste businesses to transform organic by-products into sustainable protein and fertiliser. Built on circular economy principles, its technology supports localised, low-carbon processing that benefits agriculture, aquaculture, and the environment.

To learn more about Flybox®, please visit the website at https://flybox.bio/.

The Royal Institution, 21 Albemarle Street

London

England

United Kingdom

+27 82 772 9166

https://flybox.bio/